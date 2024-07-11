Derry 'gems' Guildhall and Tower Museum named in Tripadvisors’ elite list of visitor venues
The ‘The Travellers’ Choice’ award recognises a high standard of reviews left for visitor attractions, on the online travel specialist website.
It rewards the top 10% of venues based on the reviews of millions of TripAdvisor travellers from around the world and is presented to those who earn consistently high reviews over a 12-month period.
One reviewer on TripAdvisor wrote that the Guildhall is a “must-see.” They added: “The highlight is the organ room on the second floor. The organist was playing, and the pipes changed colours throughout his performance.”
They finished the review by giving the Guildhall five out of five stars.
Another reviewer called the Tower Museum an “excellent museum” and “a great way to start your day in the city,” giving the museum the highest rating of five stars.
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi Barr, who is based in the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall during her year in office, congratulated the management and staff on their latest recognition.
“The Guildhall and Tower Museum are two of the gems of our tourism offering in Derry and Strabane,” she said.
“Every year tens of thousands of visitors visit them to learn more about our story and bask in their stunning surroundings.
“I have seen first-hand the warmth, attention and personal touch visitors receive from the dedicated and well-informed teams at these venues and it is no surprise that this has led to glowing and high scoring reviews on the Trip Advisor website.”
The Mayor added: “Congratulations to the Visitor Services teams at both venues, the number of people who come through your doors from all over the world is rising every year but the personal service and experience you deliver to them remains of the highest standard.”
The combined total number of visitors to the Guildhall and Tower last year was 438,065, which was an increase of almost 100,000 on the previous year.
For information on The Guildhall and Tower Museum, including opening hours and booking information visit www.guildhallderry.com and towermuseumcollections.com.
