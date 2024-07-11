Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Guildhall and Tower Museum have received a prestigious international award from TripAdvisor.

The ‘The Travellers’ Choice’ award recognises a high standard of reviews left for visitor attractions, on the online travel specialist website.

It rewards the top 10% of venues based on the reviews of millions of TripAdvisor travellers from around the world and is presented to those who earn consistently high reviews over a 12-month period.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor wrote that the Guildhall is a “must-see.” They added: “The highlight is the organ room on the second floor. The organist was playing, and the pipes changed colours throughout his performance.”

The Guildhall was designed by John Guy Ferguson with a clock tower based on the Elizabeth Clock on London’s Big Ben.It was originally built in 1890 with funding from the Honourable Irish Society and rebuilt in 1908 after a fire and in 1977 following damage from two bombs.The building was extensively restored between 2010 and 2013 at a cost of £8 million and won a Regional Award from the Royal Institute of British Architects in 2014.Highlights include the Council chamber of Derry City and Strabane District Council, a special collection of international peace accolades awarded to John Hume and the Main Hall’s organ which is one of the biggest in Ireland, featuring over 3,000 pipes.

They finished the review by giving the Guildhall five out of five stars.

Another reviewer called the Tower Museum an “excellent museum” and “a great way to start your day in the city,” giving the museum the highest rating of five stars.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi Barr, who is based in the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall during her year in office, congratulated the management and staff on their latest recognition.

“The Guildhall and Tower Museum are two of the gems of our tourism offering in Derry and Strabane,” she said.

The Tower Museum is located within the city’s historic walls and has won several major awards since it opened in 1992.Current highlights include the Derry Girls Experience exhibition which features original memorabilia from the hit comedy sitcom.The top floor of the Museum offers the only open air viewing facility in the heart of the city centre with stunning panoramic views of the inner city and River Foyle.

“Every year tens of thousands of visitors visit them to learn more about our story and bask in their stunning surroundings.

“I have seen first-hand the warmth, attention and personal touch visitors receive from the dedicated and well-informed teams at these venues and it is no surprise that this has led to glowing and high scoring reviews on the Trip Advisor website.”

The Mayor added: “Congratulations to the Visitor Services teams at both venues, the number of people who come through your doors from all over the world is rising every year but the personal service and experience you deliver to them remains of the highest standard.”

The combined total number of visitors to the Guildhall and Tower last year was 438,065, which was an increase of almost 100,000 on the previous year.

For information on The Guildhall and Tower Museum, including opening hours and booking information visit www.guildhallderry.com and towermuseumcollections.com.