Derry girl Aria and family help promote Cancer Fund for Children's information evening in the city

A Derry girl and her family are helping to promote the Cancer Fund for Children an information evening at The Ebrington Hotel in Derry next month.

The event, providing local people, businesses and groups with a chance to learn more about the charity and the support available to families in the North West, will take place on Sunday, October 12 from 6pm-8pm.

Every week in Northern Ireland, three children and young people (aged 0-24) will be diagnosed with cancer. Cancer Fund for Children provide emotional, social, and therapeutic support to children and young people (0-24yrs) living with cancer across the island of Ireland, as well as their parents and siblings, and children and young people (0-17yrs) in Northern Ireland who have a parent diagnosed with cancer.

This support is provided at home, in hospital, in the community and at the charity’s therapeutic short-break centre, Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, Co. Down. The charity is currently building a second Daisy Lodge on the shores of Lough Corrib in Cong, Co. Mayo.

Gavin, Isla, Aria and Gillian at the Peace Bridge in Derry.

Cora McConnell, North West Community Fundraising Officer at Cancer Fund for Children said: “We’re currently supporting over 70 families in Co. Derry, whether that be in hospital, in the community, or short breaks at Daisy Lodge. For families navigating a cancer diagnosis, the impact on the family extends far beyond the essential medical care. We’re looking forward to hosting this event to raise awareness of our presence in the North West, ensuring we can be there for local families when they need us most.”

Local Derry girl, Aria, is four years old and lives with her mum Gillian, dad Gavin and older sister Isla, who is eight. In Summer 2023, Aria was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and began treatment in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Aria’s family have been supported by Cancer Fund for Children throughout Aria’s treatment, in the community and at the charity’s therapeutic short-break centre, Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, Co. Down. Aria’s dad, Gavin, will be sharing their family’s story at the October event in Derry to raise awareness of the impact of childhood cancer and the need for support.

Speaking on the support his family have received from Cancer Fund for Children, Gavin said:

“The first day our Cancer Support Specialist, Gemma, came out to the house, the girls took to her straight away. Gemma met our older daughter, Isla, for individual support sessions. Having that person outside of the family for Isla to speak to was so important for her processing of her sister’s diagnosis. Gemma was able to communicate with Isla in a way that helped her understand, a way that Gillian and I couldn’t. Gemma has been a lifeline for us. We’re delighted to be part of this event to raise awareness of the charity’s fantastic work across the North West and beyond.”

To attend the event, RSVP by October 8 to [email protected]

To read Aria’s story, visit: https://cancerfundforchildren.com/family-story/arias-story/

If you’d like to donate to the Cancer Fund for Children, visit www.cancerfundforchildren.com