Derry Girl Lisa pens new TV thriller series set in Donegal

A new four part thriller written by the creator of Derry Girls has been ordered by Channel 5.

‘The Deceived’ has been written by Lisa McGee and her husband, the actor and writer Tobias Beer.

The Deceived is a return to drama for Lisa, after her hit comedy ‘Derry Girls’ attracted global attention. It has been described by Channel 5 as a contemporary psychological thriller and is set between the spires of Cambridge and the eerie wilds of rural Donegal.

It follows a young English student, Ophelia, who falls in love with her married lecturer Michael. When their affair results in a shocking death, Ophelia finds herself trapped in a world where she can no longer trust her own mind.

Lisa’s TV writing credits include the Irish TV series Raw, The Things I Haven’t Told You and Being Human for BBC3, sitcom London Irish and drama Indian Summers for Channel 4 and the Golden Globe nominated The White Queen.

The award winning Derry Girls is return for a third series . The comedy series won widespread critical acclaim and is available globally to audiences via Netflix. The show has won and been nominated for a number of awards , including IFTAs, Baftas and Royal TV Society Awards. Lisa’s talent for writing was acknowledged when she won the Best Comedy Writing on Television at the British Screenwriters Awards 2018 for Derry Girls.

Writing on social media, Lisa said she was ‘very excited’ the news about ‘The Deceived’ is ‘finally out there’.