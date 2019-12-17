Derry Girls cast are reportedly ‘better at comedy than baking’

The cast of Derry Girls made quite an impression on the judges of Great British Bake Off, but not necessarily for their baking.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Siobhan McSweeney and Dylan Llewelyn have taken part in a festive episode of the hit Channel 4 show which will be aired on New Years Day.

New Year Special. Saoirse.

During their time in the famous tent, the cast had to prepare a trifle for the hallowed gingham altar.

In tribute to the Derry-based comedy show, the judges and hosts of the Festive Bake Off don schoolgirl and nuns outfits for the intro.

Both Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood found the experience ‘very funny’.

Prue said the cast of Derry Girls were really funny on camera.

New Year Special. Siobhan.

“I think they were better at comedy rather than baking. It’s much more fun really when they can’t bake.”

She said she has watched Derry Girls and ‘enjoyed it’.

Turning to the signature bake prepared by the cast, Prue admits that she buys all the ingredients ready-made for her trifle.

Paul appeared to enjoy his time with the cast.

New Year Special. Jamie-Lee and Paul.

“I do like watching the series, it’s funny. For the intro, I got dressed up as the nun Mother Superior and Prue, Noel and Sandi all got dressed up as schoolgirls. It felt quite natural for Sandi as she hasn’t really grown since school and they all looked great.”

He admitted that his take on a Northern Irish accent didn’t go down too well with the Derry Girls.

“I tried to do a Northern Ireland accent but it turned out badly.

“The cast of Derry Girls weren’t the best bakers we have had in the tent, but they were very entertaining and noisy.”

New Year Special. Sandi with Nicola.

He added that they added ‘quite a bit of alcohol’ to their trifles.

Paul refused to divulge whether any of the cast got a famous ‘Hollywood handshake’ during the show. “I may have done, may not….am not telling, you will have to wait and see.”

The Great Festive Bake Off airs New Year’s Day at 7.40pm on Channel 4.