The show is nominated in the Best Scripted Comedy category, while its stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who played Erin in ‘Derry Girls’ and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, who played Michelle, are nominated for ‘Outstanding Comedy Actress’ and ‘Outstanding Supporting Role,’ respectively.

Actor Dylan Llewellyn, who played James in ‘Derry Girls’ has also been nominated, but for his role in another series – ‘Big Boys,’ He is nominated in the ‘Outstanding Comedy Actor’ category.

The awards honour both emerging and established British comedy talent, with the public voting on key prizes in a variety of categories that celebrate the world of comedy in all its forms.

The Derry Girls mural.