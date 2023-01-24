'Derry Girls' fans can now vote for show in National Comedy Awards as Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn are also nominated
Fans of ‘Derry Girls’ can show their support for the Channel 4 show by giving them their vote in the ‘National Comedy Awards for Stand Up to Cancer,’ as voting has now opened.
The show is nominated in the Best Scripted Comedy category, while its stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who played Erin in ‘Derry Girls’ and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, who played Michelle, are nominated for ‘Outstanding Comedy Actress’ and ‘Outstanding Supporting Role,’ respectively.
Actor Dylan Llewellyn, who played James in ‘Derry Girls’ has also been nominated, but for his role in another series – ‘Big Boys,’ He is nominated in the ‘Outstanding Comedy Actor’ category.
The awards honour both emerging and established British comedy talent, with the public voting on key prizes in a variety of categories that celebrate the world of comedy in all its forms.
he National Comedy Awards 2023 for Stand Up To Cancer will air live on Channel 4 and All 4 on Friday, February 17. You can vote online at https://www.thenationalcomedyawards.com/