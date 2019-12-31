Derry girls get honesty award for good deed

Three local school pupils received honesty awards for a good deed they performed in the run up to Christmas.

St. John’s Primary school pupils, ten-year-old Aoife O’Neill and 11-year-old Elle Rodgers, along with their friend, St Cecilia’s College pupil Ciarrai Meenan, found a wallet in side Foyleside Shopping Centre.

The wallet contained a large amount of money and credit cards.

The quick thinking trio handed the wallet to a passing police officer and it was subsequently returned to the owner.

The gentleman, who was from Donegal, was extremely pleased that the wallet had been found and was very appreciative of the Derry Girls honesty.

The children received a £20 reward from the owner of the wallet for their good deed.

St John’s Primary School vice-principal Amanda Murphy, said the school was very proud of its pupils Aoife and Elle and former pupil Ciarrai.

“As a school, St. John’s, and St. Cecilia’s, run programmes to aspire children to be kind and honest.

“As recognition for their honesty and quick thinking, the girls were rewarded with an angel of courage and a certificate at our Advent assembly.

“We are very proud of the children for making this Christmas Miracle happen.”

The honesty of the three girls was also celebrated by local PSNI, who posted the good news story on their social media sites.

A post on PSNI Foyle Facebook page said local police contacted the girls to tell them ‘how incredibly proud we were of there actions’.