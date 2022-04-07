Derry Girls in town for red carpet Season 3 2022 premiere

Some of the actors on the show and invited guests will walk the red carpet outside the Omniplex cinema on Strand Road in Derry city centre ahead of the 6.30pm screening.

It is expected that fans will be gathering from around 5pm this evening to catch a glimpse of the stars as they assemble for what will be the final premiere of the series as Channel 4 and Lisa McGee have announced that Season 3 will be the last.

An after party for the show cast and crew and family and friends will be held afterwards in the city’s Guildhall tonight and this too is invite only.

Derry Girls, writer Lisa McGee, on the left, and actors Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Harlandm Dylan Llewellyn and Saoirse Jackson pictured at the Derry Girls premier held in The Omniplex Cinema, Strand Road at the Season 2 premiere back in 2019. DER0819GS-001

Since the hit show aired the cast have seen their profiles soar not just in Ireland and Britain but right across the world after Netflix brought the Channel 4 series to a worldwide audience.

It has also boosted tourism in Derry with Derry Girls themed tours and menus developed and the iconic Derry GIrls mural by UV Arts at Badgers in the city centre getting a makeover this week ahead of the series premiere.

The first of the six episodes of the hit show will be screened on TV on Channel 4 next Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9.15pm.

(L-R) Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Michelle Mallon (Jamie - Lee O'Donnell), Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland)

Produced by 4Creative for Channel 4 Marketing, it also focuses on ‘last-day-of-school’ chaos in a nod to this being both the final series and final year of school for the show’s characters.

It features a special one-off edition of the iconic Smash Hits magazine, which has been brought back to life to commemorate the launch of the show. Produced in collaboration with Bauer Media, the 28-page magazine includes a pull out double-page poster of the cast and classic Derry Girls themed features like the Biscuit Tin interview.

Over 150,000 copies of the magazine will be distributed, with copies being handed out across the UK, as well as being bagged up with this week’s issues of heat and Closer, on newsstands now.

The attention-grabbing visuals from the double page poster in the magazine will also feature across the out of home materials, including large format digital on the day of transmission.

(L-R) Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Michelle Mallon (Jamie - Lee O'Donnell), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn)

On TikTok, fans will be treated to exclusive magazine content adapted for social, such as the ability to insert their own images onto the front cover of Smash Hits with the Derry Girls cast. The 90s nostalgia continues on Spotify with a ‘Create your own mixtape’ digital experience which enables users to select their favourite 90s tracks and load them onto a virtual customisable cassette tape.

Derry Girls is the creation of acclaimed writer Lisa McGee who has mined her own experiences to create a candid, one-of-a-kind, family-centred comedy set against the backdrop of The Troubles. The first series aired in January 2018 and received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from viewers from around the UK and particularly from the local community in Derry, making it Channel 4’s biggest comedy launch series of the last 18 years.

Lynsey Atkin, Executive Creative Director at 4Creative, said: “Smash Hits and Derry Girls is a match made in 90s heaven – both icons of their time, wildly popular and with an incorrigible urge to say what they think (even when it gets them into trouble). We have absolutely loved bringing this campaign to life; giving the Derry Girls (and the wee English fella) the full pop star treatment and working with Bauer Media and Lisa McGee to give fans even more of Erin and the gang before school’s out for good.”

Lucie Cave, Chief Content Officer, Bauer Media added: “With Season 3 of Derry Girls set in 1998, reviving our iconic 90s magazine Smash Hits for a one-off special was a no-brainer! Working incredibly close with the Channel 4 team meant that we were able to be keep the energy and essence of both brands in sync throughout and ensure that the show was seamlessly woven throughout all editorial – including the fan-favourite ‘Biscuit Tin’ interview and classic ‘How to Dress Like a Pop Star’. Nostalgia is having such a moment, and this is like jumping back into your teenage bedroom and grabbing a hairbrush to sing in the mirror − we can’t wait for fans to grab a copy and dive into Derry Girls in all its glory!”