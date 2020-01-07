Derry Girls makes National Television Awards shortlist

Derry Girls has made the shortlist for the National Television Awards.

The popular Channel 4 comedy has been nominated in the Comedy category, alongside four other shows: Afterlife, Fleabag, Sex Education and Mrs Brown’s Boys.

It was confirmed in October that Derry Girls had made the long list for the coveted awards, which was whittled down from 16 to five by the voting public.

The final round of voting is now open and the awards will be presented live from the O2 London on January 28. The ceremony will be hosted by comedian, author and talent show judge, David Walliams.

The comedy category was won last year by Peter Kay’s Car Share.

The NTAs are among the most sought after in the industry.

‘Derry Girls’ was also named on last year’s long list, but did not make the shortlist on that occasion.

Other categories for the 2020 awards include for New Drama, Talent Show, Drama, TV Presenter, Drama Performance, Serial Drama, Live Magazine Show and Newcomer.

Nominees include This Morning, Ant and Dec, Chernobyl, Britain’s Got Talent, Call the Midwife, Holly Willoughby and Simon Cowell.

The National Television Award nomination is just the latest in a string of accolades and nominations the much-loved series has picked up.

These included a Bafta nomination for Best Scripted Comedy Programme, a British Screenwriter’s Award for writer - and Derry woman - Lisa McGee for Best Comedy Writing on Television, the Best Comedy Prize at the Broadcast Awards 2019 and the coveted Sky Arts Comedy prize, among others.

The cast were also a big hit with viewers when they appeared on a special episode of The Great British Bake Off on New Year’s Day. You can vote for Derry Girls and your other TV favourites online at www.nationaltvawards.com. Votes must be in by noon on Tuesday, January 28.