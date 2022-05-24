‘Derry Girls’ nominated in National Television Awards’ Comedy category longlist - and you can vote now

The Channel 4 show, which ended with an emotional and poignant finale last week, is one of 21 nominees in a category that also includes After Life, Ted Brasso, Brassic,, Young Sheldon and Starstruck.

Two other shows featuring both Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, who plays Michelle in Derry Girls and Nicola Coughlan, who play Claire, have also been nominated.

‘Screw,’ in which Jamie-Lee O’Donnell plays prison officer Rose Gill has been nominated in the ‘New Drama’ category.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry Girls finale.. (L-R) Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn) Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell). Picture: Channel 4.

Bridgerton, in which Nicola Coughlan plays ‘Penelope,’ has also been longlisted in the returning drama category.

The shortlist will be decided by a public vote and you can vote at www.nationaltvawards.com. Voting closes at 11pm on Monday, June 6