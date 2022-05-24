‘Derry Girls’ nominated in National Television Awards’ Comedy category longlist - and you can vote now

‘Derry Girls’ has been named in the ‘Comedy’ category long list in this year’s National Television Awards.

By Laura Glenn
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 12:06 pm

The Channel 4 show, which ended with an emotional and poignant finale last week, is one of 21 nominees in a category that also includes After Life, Ted Brasso, Brassic,, Young Sheldon and Starstruck.

Two other shows featuring both Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, who plays Michelle in Derry Girls and Nicola Coughlan, who play Claire, have also been nominated.

‘Screw,’ in which Jamie-Lee O’Donnell plays prison officer Rose Gill has been nominated in the ‘New Drama’ category.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

Derry Girls finale.. (L-R) Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn) Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell). Picture: Channel 4.

Bridgerton, in which Nicola Coughlan plays ‘Penelope,’ has also been longlisted in the returning drama category.

The shortlist will be decided by a public vote and you can vote at www.nationaltvawards.com. Voting closes at 11pm on Monday, June 6

The National TV Awards, billed as ‘Television’s Biggest Night of the Year’ will take place on Thursday, September 15 at Wembley’s OVO Arena, hosted by Joel Dommett.

Derry GirlsJamie-Lee O'DonnellChannel 4