Derry Girls on Bake Off tonight

Tonight sees the cast of ‘Derry Girls’ try to impress the judges of the ‘Great British Bake Off.’

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Siobhan McSweeney and Dylan Llewelyn have taken part in a festive episode of the hit Channel 4 show which will be aired on New Year’s Day.

They left quite an impression on judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, however not necessarily for their baking skills.

During the episode, the cast have to prepare a trifle for the hallowed gingham altar. Both Prue and Paul said the cast are better at comedy than they are at baking and that they were ‘very entertaining and noisy’.

In tribute to the Derry-based comedy show, the judges and hosts of the ‘Festive Bake Off’ don schoolgirl and nuns outfits for the intro. ‘Festive Bake Off’ is on Channel 4 on tonight (January 1) at 7:40pm. It will also be available via All4.