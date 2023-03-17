'Derry Girls' props and memorabilia Visit Derry ahead of new exhibition
A selection of some of the famous props and memorabilia from the Derry Girls series was unveiled at Visit Derry today, to give a taster of a new exhibition set to enthral fans of the hit show in the Tower Museum from July.
Visitors can call into the centre to view famous items including Erin’s Diary, which will become part of a wider showcase of set dressings, furniture and original props, to go on show for a year at the museum. Council’s Museum Team has been working closely with Hat Trick Productions on securing a selection of key items from the show to be included in the collection, which is being funded by Tourism Northern Ireland.
Launching the taster display at a special open day at Visit Derry, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “Like everyone who’s a fan of the show, I’ve been missing the antics of Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla and James since Derry Girls ended. The show has become such an important vehicle for promoting Derry, which has taken on a momentum all of its own, thanks to the wonderful vision and insight of Lisa McGee.
“It’s really important that we build on that new awareness, and continue to connect with fans of the series who want to continue their Derry Girls journey and see for themselves what makes this part of the world so special. This display today is a fun way to remember the show and create a bit of anticipation for the wider Derry Girls experience in the summer. I’m really looking forward to seeing the final exhibition when it all comes together in July.”