'Derry Girls' props and memorabilia Visit Derry ahead of new exhibition

Visitors can call into the centre to view famous items including Erin’s Diary, which will become part of a wider showcase of set dressings, furniture and original props, to go on show for a year at the museum. Council’s Museum Team has been working closely with Hat Trick Productions on securing a selection of key items from the show to be included in the collection, which is being funded by Tourism Northern Ireland.

Launching the taster display at a special open day at Visit Derry, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “Like everyone who’s a fan of the show, I’ve been missing the antics of Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla and James since Derry Girls ended. The show has become such an important vehicle for promoting Derry, which has taken on a momentum all of its own, thanks to the wonderful vision and insight of Lisa McGee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really important that we build on that new awareness, and continue to connect with fans of the series who want to continue their Derry Girls journey and see for themselves what makes this part of the world so special. This display today is a fun way to remember the show and create a bit of anticipation for the wider Derry Girls experience in the summer. I’m really looking forward to seeing the final exhibition when it all comes together in July.”

The Derry Girls Taster display has officially been unveiled by the Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy in the Visit Derry Centre in the city’s Waterloo Place ahead of the opening of the Derry Girl’s Experience in July this year. The display contains some of the artefacts which featured in the filming of the globally successful Channel 4 series. Picture Martin McKeown. 16.03.23

The Derry Girls Taster display has officially been unveiled by the Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy in the Visit Derry Centre in the city’s Waterloo Place ahead of the opening of the Derry Girl’s Experience in July this year. The display contains some of the artefacts which featured in the filming of the globally successful Channel 4 series. Picture Martin McKeown. 16.03.23

The Derry Girls Taster display has officially been unveiled by the Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy in the Visit Derry Centre in the city’s Waterloo Place ahead of the opening of the Derry Girl’s Experience in July this year. The display contains some of the artefacts which featured in the filming of the globally successful Channel 4 series. Picture Martin McKeown. 16.03.23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad