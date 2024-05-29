'Derry Girls' Saoirse-Monica Jackson joins cast of BBC’s ‘epic new crime drama’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry actress Saoirse Monica Jackson is to join the cast of the BBC’s ‘epic new crime drama,’ it has been announced.

The ‘Derry Girls’ and ‘The Flash’ actress will play Cheryl Crawford in ‘This City is Ours’ which is filming in Liverpool and Spain.

The cast of the eight-part series, from writer Stephen Buthard, also includes Sean Bean, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Onslow and Jack McMullen.

The series will be directed by Saul Dibb (The Salisbury Poisonings, The Sixth Commandment), and produced by Left Bank Pictures for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally.

The BBC outlined how ‘This City is Ours,’ which is set in Liverpool, is the story of Michael, (James Nelson-Joyce) a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime, working for his friend and the gang leader Ronnie (Sean Bean). When Ronnie begins to hint at retirement, Michael too begins to imagine another life. Because, for the first time in his life, Michael is in love. For the first time in his life, he sees beyond the day-to-day, he sees a future: something to win and something to lose - Diana (Hannah Onslow).

"This is a story about family, and love destroyed and corrupted by ambition, pride and greed. It’s a story about power: what we will do to secure and keep it.”

Meanwhile, Saoirse-Monica was recently pictured in new role as 'Misia' in Netflix’s ‘The Decameron,’ which is scheduled for July. She will play the co-dependent servant of Pampinea in the show.