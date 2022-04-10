Derry Girls Season 3 2022: A recap of the cast of characters

It’s been three years since the show last aired back in 2019 and Season 3 will see all the main stars return for the third and final season.
The first episode of Derry Girls Season 3 airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday, April 12 at 9.15pm.
Where do you start with Erin Quinn ( brilliantly played by Saoirse Monica Jackson)? The leader of the oddball pack of Derry Girls, Erin has illusions of literary grandeur with ambitions far exceeding her talent, at least at this young age. Good natured and soft hearted generally but with a streak of ruthless ambition that is often thwarted and ends in life lessons and which managed to terrify the normally unshakable Sister Michael. Erin's innocence, search for romance, impulsive nature and dramatic personality bring much of the hilarity and drive much of the chaos on the show. Ultimately a youngster who is an endearing and loyal friend who gets an A for effort and shines through despite circumstances. Perhaps destined for greater things after all... (Photo: Channel 4)
Michelle Mallon (brought vividly to life by Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) is the madcap friend everyone had at one time trhat got you into all sorts of situations and also got you into parties you'd no tright to be at. Derry to the core, she is the coolest of the Derry Girls, impulsive and up for a sesh any day day of the week. Michelle is a force of nature and the source of much of the ill fated plans and ideas in the quest for a bit of craic, a curt or a shortcut to success. She tells it like it is witrh the embellishment of inventive expletives and despite her English cousin James being the bain of her existence, she tolerates him (most of the time) tagging along though reminds him frequently he is at the bottom of the pecking order. A nemesis of Jenny Joyce, Michelle is also resourceful and determined to make the absolute most of hand the Derry GIrls have been dealt in life. A true star turn. (Picture: Channel 4)
You wouldn't bet against Orla McCool (Louisa Clare Harland) to outsurvive us all with her impressive and unusual skills set. On another plain completely and a lover of step aerobics, melting stuff, chocolate fountains and sweets from Wee Dennis' shop Orla is a true original, cool in her own way and quite unphased by much of the problems that beset her cousin Erin and the rest of the gang. She has also somehow managed to develop second to none survival skills and dishes out sage advice on how to survive puma attacks in a tent and wolves to non-plussed acquaintances and strangers. Orla is also the apple of her mother Sarah's eye. And although entirely different people, this rare wee apple didn't fall too far from the tree. Photo: Channel 4.
Highly strung supergrass and the brains of the bunch, Clare Devlin (played by Bridgeton star Nicola Coughlan) has been a reluctant participant at times and a heady enthusiast at others as the group of friends hurtle into all sorts of shenanigans on the show. A loyal, caring but oversharing pal to Erin and co and a fan of energy drinks, hairbands and ski pants. Confirmed as the 'wee lesbian' in a letter writing competition, Clare is a bookworm and nerd but still way cooler than James according to Michelle. Just don't tell her any secret plans or any secrets full stop.... (Photo Channel 4)