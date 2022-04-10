Derry Girls Season 3 2022: A recap of the cast of characters

2.

Michelle Mallon (brought vividly to life by Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) is the madcap friend everyone had at one time trhat got you into all sorts of situations and also got you into parties you'd no tright to be at. Derry to the core, she is the coolest of the Derry Girls, impulsive and up for a sesh any day day of the week. Michelle is a force of nature and the source of much of the ill fated plans and ideas in the quest for a bit of craic, a curt or a shortcut to success. She tells it like it is witrh the embellishment of inventive expletives and despite her English cousin James being the bain of her existence, she tolerates him (most of the time) tagging along though reminds him frequently he is at the bottom of the pecking order. A nemesis of Jenny Joyce, Michelle is also resourceful and determined to make the absolute most of hand the Derry GIrls have been dealt in life. A true star turn. (Picture: Channel 4)