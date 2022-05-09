Derry Girls - what happens next, and will we find out what came before?

In Tuesday’s fifth episode in the last Derry Girls series, we are taken even further back in time than the 1990s as we learn what happened to a previous set of Derry Girls in 1977.

Ma Mary and Aunt Sarah are determined to put on a good show as they prepare for the highly anticipated class of 1977 school reunion. It seems like only yesterday that their own gang were beyond excited about the leavers’ party. But will the truth come out about what really happened on that fateful night 20 years ago?

If ever a seed could be planted for a prequel, this is it. Derry Girls - the class of ‘77.

Derry girls S3, EP5 (L-R) Wee Ma Mary (Shauna Higgins), Wee aunt Sarah (Dearbhaile McKinney)

After last week’s shocker - including an attack by a hammer wielding Co Donegal rural dweller and the kiss between Erin and James - what else does writer Lisa McGee have in store for us?