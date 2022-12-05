Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee becomes first woman to be awarded Freedom of Derry
Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has said it is “an honour and a privilege” to become the first woman ever to be awarded the Freedom of her native city.
Mayor of Derry and Strabane Sandra Duffy led the tributes to the screenwriter and playwright following a ceremony to confer her with the Freedom of the City and District in the Guildhall on Monday evening.
The move was formally proposed by SDLP Colr. Martin Reilly and seconded by UUP Alderman Ryan McCready.
Ivy Terrace native Lisa McGee now joins the likes of John Hume, Phil Coulter, Bishops Edward Daly and James Mehaffey among others.
The third and final season of Derry Girls was released this year and has proved another massive global hit, once again helping to put the city on the world map.
Speaking at the Guildhall, Lisa McGee, who was joined by family and friends in the chamber, including her parents, husband and two sons, said it felt “really surreal” but was “such a privilege and an honour”.
"I’m immensely proud to be from Derry.,” she said. “ As a writer working in television in an industry that is notoriously difficult to break into abd survive in, being from Derry has always felt like my super power. It’s a city steeped in story and full of story-tellers.”
She paid tribute to John Hume. Seamus Heaney, Phil Coulter and the people of Derry.
"It’s been my greatest privilege to be able to write Derry Girls; to be able to showcase our amazing sense of humour, warmth and humanity and I’m going to continue to write about the place I come from, the place I love.”
Mayor Duffy said the title was a “fitting recognition” of her career in the TV and film industry and the hugely important role Lisa has played in putting Derry on the international map, boosting civic pride and promoting tourism.
She said: “Lisa McGee is one of our most loved and admired screenwriters. We are hugely proud to confer this honour on her and to formally acknowledge her remarkable career that has seen her create and produce a wide range of TV and film material, that has achieved international acclaim.
“While Lisa is mainly known for her fantastic Derry Girls series, she has also been hugely successful for a number of other major TV credits including the BBC3’s The Things I Haven’t Told You, the BAFTA nominated Being Human and the popular Channel 4 sitcom London Irish and Raw, to name but a few.
“Born and reared in Derry, Lisa McGee, is extremely proud of her Derry roots and has never forgotten her home city.
"We are all so proud of Lisa McGee and the way in which she has depicted Derry and its people in her work.
"She has successfully captured the city and its people, their unique humour, warmth and resilience and we are over the moon to be in a position to recognise her work in this way.
"It is a fitting tribute that she is the first woman to be conferred with the Freedom of the City and District title.”
Colr. Reilly described the final episodes of the series as a “masterpiece” and said: “Lisa has brought so much joy and pride to our city through her writing.”
"Through her work people have seen the warmth and friendship of our city,” he added.
Ald. McCready said: “Lisa has captured not only our history but delivered that with so much humour,” and described her as a “remarkable woman, a remarkable person in film”, as well as an ambassador for Derry as the original Derry girl.