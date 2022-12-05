Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee becomes first woman to be awarded Freedom of Derry

Mayor of Derry and Strabane Sandra Duffy led the tributes to the screenwriter and playwright following a ceremony to confer her with the Freedom of the City and District in the Guildhall on Monday evening.

The move was formally proposed by SDLP Colr. Martin Reilly and seconded by UUP Alderman Ryan McCready.

Ivy Terrace native Lisa McGee now joins the likes of John Hume, Phil Coulter, Bishops Edward Daly and James Mehaffey among others.

Lisa McGee, creator of Derry Girls, pictured with her parents Anne and Chris after she was conferred with the Freedom of Derry City and Strabane by a meeting of Full Council on Monday evening in the Guildhall. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS

The third and final season of Derry Girls was released this year and has proved another massive global hit, once again helping to put the city on the world map.

Speaking at the Guildhall, Lisa McGee, who was joined by family and friends in the chamber, including her parents, husband and two sons, said it felt “really surreal” but was “such a privilege and an honour”.

"I’m immensely proud to be from Derry.,” she said. “ As a writer working in television in an industry that is notoriously difficult to break into abd survive in, being from Derry has always felt like my super power. It’s a city steeped in story and full of story-tellers.”

She paid tribute to John Hume. Seamus Heaney, Phil Coulter and the people of Derry.

Lisa McGee, creator of Derry Girls, who was conferred with the Freedom of Derry City and Strabane by councillors on Monday evening in the Guildhall. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS

"It’s been my greatest privilege to be able to write Derry Girls; to be able to showcase our amazing sense of humour, warmth and humanity and I’m going to continue to write about the place I come from, the place I love.”

Mayor Duffy said the title was a “fitting recognition” of her career in the TV and film industry and the hugely important role Lisa has played in putting Derry on the international map, boosting civic pride and promoting tourism.

She said: “Lisa McGee is one of our most loved and admired screenwriters. We are hugely proud to confer this honour on her and to formally acknowledge her remarkable career that has seen her create and produce a wide range of TV and film material, that has achieved international acclaim.

“While Lisa is mainly known for her fantastic Derry Girls series, she has also been hugely successful for a number of other major TV credits including the BBC3’s The Things I Haven’t Told You, the BAFTA nominated Being Human and the popular Channel 4 sitcom London Irish and Raw, to name but a few.

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee, on the left, and actors Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Harland, Dylan Llewellyn and Saoirse Monica Jackson pictured at the Derry Girls Season 2 premiere held in The Omniplex Cinema, Strand Road in Derry back in 2019. DER0819GS-00

“Born and reared in Derry, Lisa McGee, is extremely proud of her Derry roots and has never forgotten her home city.

"We are all so proud of Lisa McGee and the way in which she has depicted Derry and its people in her work.

"She has successfully captured the city and its people, their unique humour, warmth and resilience and we are over the moon to be in a position to recognise her work in this way.

"It is a fitting tribute that she is the first woman to be conferred with the Freedom of the City and District title.”

Creator and writer Lisa McGee at the world premiere screening of Derry Girls season 3 in the Omniplex Cinema in Derry earlier this year. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2214GS – 019

Colr. Reilly described the final episodes of the series as a “masterpiece” and said: “Lisa has brought so much joy and pride to our city through her writing.”

"Through her work people have seen the warmth and friendship of our city,” he added.

Ald. McCready said: “Lisa has captured not only our history but delivered that with so much humour,” and described her as a “remarkable woman, a remarkable person in film”, as well as an ambassador for Derry as the original Derry girl.

Independent Ald. Graham Warke said history was being made the Guildhall and in our city. “Lisa what you have done for this city is absolutely amazing” he said as he pointed to the influx of tourists from across the world which the show has brought to the city.

Alliance Colr. Rachael Ferguson said it was an honour to be part of bestowing this gesture on behalf of the Council. “I hope you will set a trend of many trailblazing women who will get this award after.”

Sinn Féin Colr. Emma McGinley said Derry Girls had put the city on the map for all the right reasons. “How you have written Derry Girls in a funny yet sensitive way is to be commended. You demonstrate to all the other Derry Girls they can be what they want because, after all, being a Derry Girls is a state of mind.”

People Before Profit Colr. Maeve O’Neill said people wore the Derry Girls badge now with honour wherever they went. “Women are often very unrepresented and under appreciated in the arts. You have obviously managed to overcome all of that. The arts have such power to tell stories and Derry women have many stories to tell and you have told them with such power and great sensitivity.”

DUP Ald. Maurice Devenney said: “Everything has almost been said but I want to wish you and your family a very enjoyable evening,” adding that he was sure there would be more accolades to come.

The Freedom of the City and District is a way of recognising and expressing gratitude for outstanding service and contribution to life in the Council area.

In June of this year, members of Derry City and Strabane District Council voted unanimously in favour of a motion to confer on her the Freedom of the City title.

Lisa McGee, an award-winning screenwriter and playwright from Derry, is the creator, writer and executive producer of the acclaimed Derry Girls.

She co-created, co-wrote and was executive producer on The Deceived with her husband Tobias Beer and was creative director, executive producer and wrote an episode of the BBC monologues on poverty Skint.