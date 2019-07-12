Derry Hallowe’en stamp released by Royal Mail

Royal Mail has revealed a new stamp celebrating Derry’s annual Hallowe’en carnival.

Eight colourful stamps have been released to capture the spirit of well known events and festivals that take place across the UK.

Philip Parker, from Royal Mail, said: “Communities throughout the UK have been coming together for centuries to share distinctive traditions and mark key dates of the year.

“These customs continue to evolve, and our new stamps celebrate their diversity and the communities that maintain them.”

The stamps were released on Tuesday.

There are an estimated 2.5 million stamp collectors and gift givers in the UK, according to Royal Mail.

Queen Elizabeth II approves all UK stamp designs before they are issued.