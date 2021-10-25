Derry Halloween: Giant Spider Arachnobott creeping towards city this week

The Arachnobott will be coming to the city for the first time this year.

It will be stalking for prey from among the Hallowe’en revellers in the city centre this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 29 to 31.

A spokesperson for Derry Halloween said it will be here from 1pm to 9pm, adding: “This giant spider, presumed to be extinct returns for the first time to the 21st Century as the Derry Halloween world’s awaken. Roaming the streets, looking for prey, or anyone brave enough to say hello!

“Find Arachnobott wandering around the City of Bones, in Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place!”

You have been warned!

Pick up tomorrow’s Derry Journal for listings of what’s on where this year in the Derry Journal Citybeat.