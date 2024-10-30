Derry Halloween: Last chance to see spectacular LUXE’s Elemental Garden fire and light show at Ebrington

By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Oct 2024, 12:10 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 12:11 BST
Tonight is the last chance to catch a spectacular fire and light exhibition at Ebrington that has been transfixing audiences during Derry’s ‘Awakening the Walled City’ Halloween celebrations.

LUXE’s Elemental Garden will illuminate the old parade ground after the sun goes down between 6pm and 9pm.

A world of magic will be unleashed by LUXE as they ‘return to awaken Derry’s Star Fort with a magical elemental world of fire and light’.

Large numbers of people have already made the trip to see the spectacle in the Waterside.

The Elemental Garden in Derry’s Ebrington Square in the Waterside which has been transformed by LUXE into a world of fire and light as they return to awaken Derry’s Star Fort with a magical elemental world of fire and light. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.24

The Elemental Garden in Derry’s Ebrington Square in the Waterside which has been transformed by LUXE into a world of fire and light as they return to awaken Derry’s Star Fort with a magical elemental world of fire and light. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.24

The Elemental Garden in Derry’s Ebrington Square in the Waterside which has been transformed by LUXE into a world of fire and light as they return to awaken Derry’s Star Fort with a magical elemental world of fire and light. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.24

The Elemental Garden in Derry’s Ebrington Square in the Waterside which has been transformed by LUXE into a world of fire and light as they return to awaken Derry’s Star Fort with a magical elemental world of fire and light. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.10.24

