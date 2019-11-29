‘Derry has lost a legend’ - R.I.P ‘The Big Dote’ Kenny Stevenson

Tributes have been paid to ‘a Derry legend’ with a heart as big as the city itself, the ‘Big Dote’ Kenny Stevenson.

Kenny passed away peacefully yesterday (Thursday) at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Mayor of Derry, Councillor Colum Eastwood with Kenny Stevenson "The Big Dote" when he was honoured for his charity work. Included in photo are Kenny's sisters, May, Doris and Marian with his brother Andy. (0806JB47)

The Derry man, who had lived in Shantallow in years past and later at the Metropole in the city centre, was renowned throughout the city for his charity work, his wit and his kindness.

Many friends and acquaintances have taken to social media to publish tributes to Kenny in the hours since his passing was confirmed.

Among them was Derry broadcaster Sean Coyle, who posted on Facebook: “A number of years ago I decided to run a competition to find the Radio Foyle big dote, so I asked Willie Deery if he could organise it, which he did, and it was held in the Everglades Hotel.

“We got Lynda Bryans to host the show and I’m delighted to say it was packed, a full house. Not sure how many entered but there was only going to be one winner. He was everyone’s favourite. He was a kind, considerate person always fundraising for local charities and for Children In Need. He will be sadly missed.

Former Mayor of Derry Councillor Helen Quigley in years past hosting a reception as Alzheimers Society Foyle Branch members receive a cheque from Kenny 'Big Dote' Stevenson. Kenny organised ' An Evening with the Big Dote' in the Rocking Chair Bar and raised �600 for the charity. Included are Audrey Campbell, left, Alzheimers Society Foyle Branch, and Bernadette Bell, volunteer fundraiser. (0106PG08)

“May he rest in peace - The Big Dote.”

Another popular local, Micky Doherty, meanwhile posted: “Shock and saddened to hear of the loss of our great Derry legend... many of laughs and great memories of you Kenny I will always treasure.”

Meanwhile the Rocking Chair Bar on Waterloo Street posted: “The management, staff and patrons of the Rocking Chair are sorry to hear of the sad passing of our Great Friend (the Big Dote) Kenny.

“He will be missed not only for his charity work but also his banter, wit and singing.

“The Rocking Chair has lost a great friend, Derry has lost a legend.”

Kenny was the beloved son of the late Sammy and Molly, and a dear brother of Doris, Andy, May, Marion and the late Thomas and James.

His funeral will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 30th, at Carlisle Road Methodist Church for 11:00am service.

Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Donation in lieu of flowers and in memory of Kenny, may be made if desired to: Carlisle Road Methodist Church Fabric Fund c/o Mrs M Hamilton, 1 Summerhill, Prehen Park, Derry BT47 2PL.