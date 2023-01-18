Derry has second best restaurants and takeaways in UK

The research shows that Derry food establishments on JustEat score an average rating of 5.01 out of six. Western-super-Mare, in England, was the only city with a better rating than Derry, with a rating of 5.24 our of six, while Burry, Burton upon Trent and Stockport came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Derry also came in 11th place for the price of a meal with the average takeaway costing £6.91, compared to £5.94 in Wolverhampton, which has the cheapest takeaways, according to JustEat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry has almost 7,000 reviews and was the only city in the north of Ireland to appear on the list, although Belfast came eighth in the list of cities with the most restaurants and takeaways per 10,000 people.

Peace Bridge in Derry.