Derry Health Forum helping Grangewood patients with their recovery back into the community

Since November of last year, mental health practitioners from the Health Forum’s ‘Right Time, Right Place’ project have been based in Grangewood Hospital once a week, receiving self-referrals for both inpatients and outpatients who are ready to engage with services in their community.

The Right Time, Right Place project, which began with assistance from the Community Foundation NI and the Department of Health, aims to provide front-line community support, connecting individuals to suitable sources of emotional, practical, and mental health support.

Ciara Cunningham, a recent patient shared her experience of working with the Health Forum’s mental health practitioners. Ciara presented to Grangewood for help with addiction. She said: “When I was nearing my time to leave, I was feeling very low as I felt that there was nothing out there for me once I left. But by engaging with the Right Time, Right Place project, I was reassured that I would be supported. From the day and hour that I did leave, they have guided me towards a lot of different avenues of support, including a programme with ARC fitness where I am now an active member to help with my recovery.

Staff from BBHF & Grangewood, including from L-R, Kevin Mc Gowan (mental health practitioner BBHF), Bronagh Cooper (RTRP Project manager BBHF), Christopher Moore (ward manager-Evish Ward-Grangewood), Brian Toner (WHSCT Consultant in Service User Experience, Adult Mental Health), Kellie Mc Gilloway (Crisis Service Manager AMH Northern Sector, Grangewood) Aileen McGuinness (Director BBHF) Sean Leyden (mental health practitioner BBHF), Kayleigh Carlin (mental health practitioner BBHF)

“The key thing for me is that this engagement has made my family more aware and more open to the stigma of addiction. My mental health has changed a lot and I’m looking forward, not backwards anymore. I just take it one day at a time, knowing that I’ll get there with all the support around me. Without this service, I wouldn’t be where I am today, I was lost and didn’t know where I was going. Only for this project, I’m here today.”

Kellie McGilloway, Crisis Services Manager at Grangewood said: “The Western Trust welcomes the excellent partnership working with Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum which has made such a huge difference to our patients receiving treatment for mental health issues at Grangewood over the past number of months. This is a fantastic initiative which demonstrates the importance of integrating statutory mental health services and voluntary/community groups in the local area. The Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum Right Time, Right Place project allows our experienced mental health practitioners to provide tailored support for our clients in a safe and welcoming environment which benefits their recovery journey.”

Kayleigh Carlin from the Right Time, Right Place project said that: “The strength of this partnership has been based on the continued dedication of Grangewood staff who have worked so seamlessly together with our mental health practitioners in creating a safe space, where their patients have become clients of ours and made to feel comfortable in the transition of their recovery back into the community.

“It highlights the importance of bridging the gap in services between community and statutory organisations. We hope to continue & build on this relationship in the future, which provides the vital support that is needed so much.”

Kevin Mc Gowan with client Ciara Cunningham