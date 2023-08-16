Derry 'hero' Danny Quigley preparing for 'toughest challenge' of his life

Sporting hero Danny Quigley pictured at Destined after completing a gruelling 10 Ironman Triathlons in 10 days in memory of his dad and fundraising over £74,000 for charities. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 027

Called the ‘Celebration of Life’, Danny is undertaking this mammoth challenge to remember people who have died by suicide in a positive light; remembering their lives instead of how they died. Danny has been training for months to strengthen his physical and mental stamina to enable him to complete the swim, which will cover a distance of around 90km.

Danny said: “I plan on swimming in celebration of the lives of 104 different individuals. These people have stories and cherished memories with the family and friend who have nominated their beautiful lives to be celebrated. Come the 21st of August, I plan on swimming the River Foyle, Lough Foyle and out into the channel and Atlantic. I’ll be doing this with the positive memories of those who have passed through suicide.

“Training as of late has been a constant mixture of ups and downs. I've been stung by jellyfish tens of of times, twice in the face and numerous times over my body. I've hit the shore and land in places of the river where you would think is majorly deep, but to my amazement only stands a few feet in depth. I've been sick; I've had a chest infection, tightness, cramps – you name it I've experienced it during this journey. The highs have been worth it though, I've had family members thank me for doing this. Legitimately – I've had people tell me they're so grateful because no one has ever remembered their loved ones in a positive way.

Endurance athlete and Health and Wellbeing Campion Danny Quigley pictured after he was conferred with the Freedom of the City and Strabane. Photo: George Sweeney. DER222GS – 007

“That's were I now stand – positive. I know this is going to be difficult, new waters, cold waters, waters that I've not yet conquered but I hope to conquer with the strength of 104 humans who have gone before us and a whole city behind me.”

To nominate a loved one who died by suicide to be remembered by Danny or to offer support in any way, email [email protected]. To donate to the fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com/f/65hwv-the-celebration-of-life.

Anyone in distress in NI can contact Lifeline 24/7 helpline can be contacted for free on 0808 808 8000 in confidence; The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 02871 265511 or Freephone 116 123 in confidence; Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 for any issue or by visiting www.childline.org.uk in confidence.