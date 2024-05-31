Derry hosts celebration of African culture, music, food and hospitality on Africa Day

The celebration in St. Columb’s Hall was organised by the African Caribbean Community Network (ACCN), supported by Apex Housing Association (Apex) through the ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

The event was also supported by the Housing Executive and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The free family event took place on Saturday, May 25 with around 600 people in attendance, including Mayor of Derry City & Strabane, Colr. Patricia Logue.

Doreen Murugi, Founder of ACCN, commented: “It was a delight to bring people together to mark Africa Day. It was an occasion to highlight diversity and educate the community about our various cultures and traditions, fostering a spirit of unity within the broader community.”

Sheena McCallion, Chief Executive of Apex, speaking at the event said: “It is my absolute pleasure to be here and to lend our support through the ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

"This celebration of African culture in the heart of the city is a feast for the eyes, and I thank and congratulate the African Caribbean Community Network for sharing their rich culture with us at such a vibrant and inclusive event.”

1 . Those in attendance were treated to some authentic African cuisine at the event. Photo: Apex Photo Sales

2 . People from different backgrounds came together to celebrate Africa Day in Derry. Photo: Apex Photo Sales

3 . At the Africa Day event, the audience were treated to a fashion show displaying garments from the unique Rafiki Collection. Photo: Apex Photo Sales