Derry house searched in relation to illegal supply of prescription drugs
Detectives from the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch have carried out a search of a property in the Galliagh area of Derry this morning, Wednesday, 27th September.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 12:09 BST
Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “The search related to the illegal supply of prescription drugs. An item was seized for further examination and our investigation continues.
“I would appeal to anyone with information on the illicit supply or use of drugs to contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.