Derry Housing Action Committee park caravan in Guildhall Square as they invoke civil rights movement for housing protest

Members of the Derry Housing Action Committee occupied Guildhall Square with a caravan at the weekend to demand action on what they described as the housing emergency in the North.

The recently formed lobby group takes its name from the original DHAC that was involved in the campaign for housing provision during the civil rights movement in the late 1960s.

A spokesperson said: "In 1968, when thousands were trapped in housing misery, members of the DHAC occupied the Lecky Road with a caravan.

"Lack of access to housing forced the Wilson family to live in this caravan in a Brandywell backyard for three years.

"The conditions the Wilson family faced embodied the housing crisis that thousands were subjected to.

"The failure to provide adequate housing in 1968 was a political choice rooted in sectarian discrimination and indifference to working-class communities.”

DHAC noted how the gap between housing need and supply continues to widen and this was outlined by Housing Executive representatives during a recent presentation to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

"Stormont's failure to address social housing scarcity and out-of-control private rental costs are political choices,” the DHAC said, pointing to more than 50,000 households on the housing waiting list across the North and 6,388 families and individuals in the Derry and Strabane Council area.

The DHAC in Guildhall Square at the weekend.

"Stormont's investment in building social housing is paltry. Its unwillingness to regulate rental costs is cowardly,” the spokesperson said.

DHAC said the proliferation of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) and holiday rentals was compounding the housing crisis.

"Government continues to be indifferent to the plight of working-class communities and is focused on facilitating housing for profit and greed.

"Solutions to the housing crisis are not a mystery. Invest in building more social housing to end the gap between need and supply. Regulate rental costs so families aren't impoverished by unaffordable charges, pushed out of their homes and into homelessness. Prioritise housing for need, not for profit.

"We are occupying Guildhall Square today to demand urgent action by government to address the housing emergency,” DHAC said on Sunday as it conducted the protest in Derry city centre.