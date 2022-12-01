The Derry icon has included the Inishowen town in his current ‘Phil Coulter at 80 – A Lifetime of Songs and Stories, Melodies and Memories’ tour across Ireland and will perform on Saturday night, December 3, at the Railway Road venue.

The gig comes after Phil Coulter received the Freedom of Derry in October and performed a special concert at Ebrington Square, where thousands of local people joined him in a rendition of Derry’s anthem ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ among other songs as part of the City of Derry International Choir Festival.

Phil, who has been one of the world’s most respected musicians for the past 55 years, and he told the Journal: “Like a lot of Derry ‘wans’ I have a real soft spot for Buncrana and indeed had a house there for years.

Phil Coulter pictured during the live performance of his iconic hit ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ in Ebrington Square in October. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2240GS – 01

“We’re doing a concert there on Saturday next, in the Inishowen Gateway hotel, to show a bit of support to the area. It should be a great night and will give me the opportunity to invite the Lifeboat crew on stage to do ‘Home from the Sea’.”

He also described his recent trip back to Derry as “a really memorable one, with the Freedom of the City on the Friday and the epic singalong in Ebrington Square on the Saturday”.

Special guests on Saturday will be Phil’s wife Geraldine and renowned Derry singer George Hutton.

Phil Coulter’s wife Geraldine Brannigan and tenor George Hutton, pictured here at Ebrington Square during Phil Coulter’s live performance of his iconic hit ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ in Derry with Mayor Sandra Duffy, will also be performing in Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2240GS – 08