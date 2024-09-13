Derry ICU nurse Carla McClintock to travel to Kolkata to see work of 'incredible' The Hope Foundation

An ICU nurse from Derry is to see the life-changing work of an ‘incredible’ Irish charity at first hand when she visits Kolkata later this year.

Carla McClintock first became involved with The Hope Foundation when she sponsored a child in India through their Educational Sponsorship Programme.

Speaking to the Journal, Carla, who is an ICU nurse in Altnagelvin Hospital, told how sponsorship is much more than giving a donation – ‘you’re investing in their future—covering everything from school books to uniforms, and even after-school coaching if needed’.

Carla sponsors a nine-year-old girl and she’s hoping to meet her when she visits in November.

Carla McClintock.

She told how she first heard of The Hope Foundation ‘randomly’ while watching TV one night.

“The comedian, Sue Perkins, was doing a programme called ‘The Ganges’ and, as part of it, she visited the work of The Hope Foundation. I’d never heard of it, even though it’s an Irish charity, but through that, I sponsored the wee girl.”

Carla receives regular updates on how the girl is doing and told how sponsorship aids the children through their education, up until university.

She described The Hope Foundation as ‘like superheroes for street-connected and slum-dwelling children, making sure they get a fighting chance at a better life’.

“This year, they’re celebrating their 25th anniversary, and it all started with one Cork woman’s dream that it should never hurt to be a child.”

The charity, said Carla, is more well-known in the Republic of Ireland than in Northern Ireland, but she’s hoping to do her bit to change that.

This includes the visit in November. Carla will pay for her own flight and accommodation and will raise 2000 euro for the charity to continue her work. She has organised a number of events and set up a fundraising page. She is also organising a raffle, for which many local businesses have been very kind and donated vouchers and gifts.

Carla is also planning on using lots of her luggage allowance to take supplies to children in Kolkata, such as pencils and toothpaste.

"The poverty there is something I don’t think we can even comprehend. They are living basically in the slums and if they’re not in the slums they’re on the street. Their home is the footpath and they cook on the street and work in the dump. The Hope Foundation has put a school there now, so at least they’re getting an education.

"They also have an ambulance that goes for certain areas, where people queue to get their children checked.

"I know things are really tough for people here. But this is a level of poverty we just can’t comprehend.”

Carla will join a group on the trip in November, which will highlight the work of the foundation and the importance of donations.

Carla is looking forward to seeing the great work of the foundation, but knows that seeing the level of deprivation the children experience at first hand will be difficult. However, she said she has wanted to travel to help and support children like those in Kolkata (previously known as Calcutta) ‘for 30 years.’

You can help support Carla by donating at www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/CarlaMcClintock