Thanks to its combination of top-notch schools, 88 schools - or 82.08 per 100,000 people, numerous well-maintained parks (4.78 per 100,000 people, a total of 4 parks), and a host of cultural and recreational attractions tailored to families, from St Columb's Cathedral to exciting live performance at the Millennium Forum, Derry is ensuring a safe, enriching, and vibrant upbringing for children.

The city also offers a plethora of excellent nurseries (2.4 per 100,000 people) and childminders (174.5 per 100,000) who provide nurturing and stimulating environments for early development. Derry is also well-equipped with modern healthcare facilities, including reputable hospitals and clinics (3.6 per 100,000 people), ensuring that your family's health and well-being are always in capable hands.