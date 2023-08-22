News you can trust since 1772

Derry is the most child friendly city for renters

Derry stands out as the ultimate city to rent with kids in the UK with a family-friendly city score of 7.47/10, according to new research by Alan Boswell Landlord Insurance
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:10 BST
Thanks to its combination of top-notch schools, 88 schools - or 82.08 per 100,000 people, numerous well-maintained parks (4.78 per 100,000 people, a total of 4 parks), and a host of cultural and recreational attractions tailored to families, from St Columb's Cathedral to exciting live performance at the Millennium Forum, Derry is ensuring a safe, enriching, and vibrant upbringing for children.

The city also offers a plethora of excellent nurseries (2.4 per 100,000 people) and childminders (174.5 per 100,000) who provide nurturing and stimulating environments for early development. Derry is also well-equipped with modern healthcare facilities, including reputable hospitals and clinics (3.6 per 100,000 people), ensuring that your family's health and well-being are always in capable hands.

