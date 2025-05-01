Derry jazz singer Micaela brings the glitz and glamour to the Jazz festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For Derry singer Micaela Brady, the Jazz Festival is like Christmas and she can't wait for all the glitz and glamour of the festival.

Micaela sang the praises of the Jazz Festival. “This is my Christmas,” said Micaela. “It's fantastic to have a festival that not only supports jazz that some people would see as niche, but it’s big band as well with all different genres, there's traditional Irish music, there's rock bands.”

Micaela's journey to becoming a Jazz Festival regular began at a young age.

Micaela Brady performing.

“I've always sang, ever since I was a little girl,” said Micaela. “When I was 12 I asked my mum if I could start singing lessons. She loved the idea of me going to McCafferty's school of music.”

Micaela's foray into the world of music professionally was ignited by one pivotal experience.

Micaela Brady performing.

“When I was 17 I was working in a bar. We have all been there, the joys of hospitality, it was St Patrick's day, so there was lots of music and bands. I remember so vividly watching these bands with a tray of beer in my hand, thinking I shouldn't be down here, I should be up there. So I quit my job.

“I saved up a bit of money and I got a loan and I went and bought a sound system. I made business cards. I did it the old school way, I went door to door in all the different bars in the town.”

Since then, Micaela has graced stages for 10 years.

Micaela's music has evolved over time. She said: "A lot of the music I perform now is old school, including jazz and big band pieces, which is very fitting for the upcoming festival."

The 2013 City of Culture Jazz Festival was Micaela’s first opportunity to perform at the festival.

This landed the young artist on stage, performing for over 1,000 people at The Venue in Ebrington.

“It was the first taste I got and I caught the bug. People come out in their glitz and glamour, real old school and it just transported people away for a while,” said Micaela.

Diagnosed with a mental illness two years ago, Micaela finds that the power of music greatly benefits both herself and her audience.

“Sometimes it can be too much to speak, so I can connect to people through song, people can connect through music, and that to me is priceless."

Micaela is set to perform in several shows at this year's festival. One highlight is the Castle Street Cabaret, in the Brickwork from 9 PM to 12 AM, featuring an all-female line up with the special appearance of drag queen Miss Mary Jane.

The jazz singer will also be performing throughout the festival at the following venues and days: Thursday: Ebrington Hotel, 9:30 pm to 11:30 pm; Friday: Foyleside, 2 PM to 3 PM; Saturday: Brickwork, 4 PM to 6 PM; Bishop’s Gate Hotel, 10 PM to 12 AM; Sunday, May 4: Foyleside, 2 PM to 3 PM; Brickwork, 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM; Gate Bistro, 6 PM to 8 PM; Monday, May 5 Festival Finale: Foyleside, 12 PM to 2 PM.

You can find Micaela’s Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/micaelamusicofficial/