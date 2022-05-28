Derry Journal 250: Siobhan McEleney still shines brightly in ‘Journal’ hearts

Never forgotten... the late Derry Journal Deputy Editor Siobhan McEleney.

Those on the ‘Journal’ staff between 1981 and 2005 had the special privilege of working with Siobhan McEleney, the paper’s deputy editor who sadly passed away in October 2005, aged just 47.

A marvellous role model for all reporters, Siobhan distinguished herself as a journalist of outstanding honesty and integrity.

Despite her busy role, she always had time for others and was quick to praise and encourage her staff, bringing out the best in everyone.

Siobhan McEleney (second row) with colleague Mary McLaughlin and in the background former Inishowen reporter Adele McCourt.

If criticism was needed, it was always constructive and well intentioned. No-one was ever embarrassed or belittled by Siobhan, it just wasn’t in her nature.

Often, the first point of contact for callers to the ‘Journal’ Siobhan provided a friendly face and a word of welcome.

Even if people were coming to the office to complain - as they often did - Siobhan was able to handle difficult situations with a generosity of spirit few others could manage.‘

It was the same in the newsroom. Even on deadline days when the pressure often got to others she always maintained a sense of calm and professionalism thereby ensuring the papers she edited were the best they could be.

Throughout its long history, the ‘Journal’ has been fortunate to have some outstanding staff.