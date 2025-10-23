Derry Journal Editorial: The Bloody Sunday families have changed history

The Bloody Sunday families have been the very model of dignity and determination throughout their 53 campaign for truth and justice, a campaign that has inspired so many others around the world.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were emotional scenes in Belfast yesterday following the acquittal of Soldier F, and the pain and the strain was evident on some of the faces of those directly impacted. But there was also a sense of pride that they had taken on the might of the British establishment and brought it, as Mickey McKinney said, “to the wire”.

The truth is that the families over the course of the past five decades have embarrassed the British state and thrown open the door on a dark and deadly legacy that the State tried to keep locked away. Without the tenacity shown by the families, there would have been no Saville. Without them, Widgery’s disgraced Inquiry report would have remained the official record. Without them there would have been no apology uttered by the leader of the government from the epicentre of British power, Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have changed history and made history. These ordinary men and women have done an extraordinary thing. And they did it with the people of Derry standing solidly and resolutely behind them, just as they do now 53 years on.

The first Bloody Sunday commemorative march makes its way down Rathlin Drive, Creggan on the morning of 30 January 1973.

The harrowing events of Bloody Sunday have left an indelible mark on this city and on the island of Ireland. They have shaped our history and shaped us. No-one has ever been held accountable for what happened here on January 30, 1972. And there are some wounds which time alone simply cannot heal.