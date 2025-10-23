Derry Journal Editorial: The Bloody Sunday families have changed history
There were emotional scenes in Belfast yesterday following the acquittal of Soldier F, and the pain and the strain was evident on some of the faces of those directly impacted. But there was also a sense of pride that they had taken on the might of the British establishment and brought it, as Mickey McKinney said, “to the wire”.
The truth is that the families over the course of the past five decades have embarrassed the British state and thrown open the door on a dark and deadly legacy that the State tried to keep locked away. Without the tenacity shown by the families, there would have been no Saville. Without them, Widgery’s disgraced Inquiry report would have remained the official record. Without them there would have been no apology uttered by the leader of the government from the epicentre of British power, Westminster.
They have changed history and made history. These ordinary men and women have done an extraordinary thing. And they did it with the people of Derry standing solidly and resolutely behind them, just as they do now 53 years on.
The harrowing events of Bloody Sunday have left an indelible mark on this city and on the island of Ireland. They have shaped our history and shaped us. No-one has ever been held accountable for what happened here on January 30, 1972. And there are some wounds which time alone simply cannot heal.