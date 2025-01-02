Derry Journal Review of the Year 2024: April - Millionaire made, Stardust tragedy justice, Pennyburn Bridge and Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr
Shop owner Gerry Doherty said he was thrilled to hear that one of his customers was having the most memorable Easter weekend: “I was absolutely delighted to get the call from the National Lottery to say that we sold the €1 million winning ticket in Saturday’s draw. It’s absolutely life-changing for the winner but even for the store.”
In Derry, Finola McDevitt received justice at long last for her friend Susie, who died in the Stardust fire tragedy. Finola McDevitt said ‘unlawful killing’ was the only just verdict for what happened to Susan Morgan and 47 others who perished in the Stardust fire tragedy of 1981. Finola has fond memories of growing up with Susan in Derry in the 1970s. “Susan was a happy-go-lucky girl. She was brilliant crack,” she recalled.
At the end of the month, Derry officially opened up its fourth bridge, the Pennyburn bridge, costing £2 million pounds. The 63 metre bridge is now open to the public for cycling and walking.
Meanwhile the families of Annette McGavigan and Billy McGreanery shared their disbelief that soldiers alleged to have shot their loved ones would not be prosecuted.
Lastly, the SDLP announced that Derry’s and Strabane’s new First Citizen would be history-making Mayor, Lilian Seenoi Barr.
At the time of the announcement, Councillor Barr said: “I cannot express how much the honour of serving as Mayor of Derry and Strabane means to me. The people of this city have taken me into their hearts and everywhere I go.”
