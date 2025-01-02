Derry Journal Review of the Year 2024: June - Mayor Lilian makes history, Foyle Hospice walk and the Maritime Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At the start of June, Derry celebrated the new first citizen of our Maiden City, Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colr. Seenoi Barr made history by becoming the first black person to be conferred with the title of First Citizen anywhere in the north.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr vowed to ensure “that all voices within our vibrant community are heard and represented.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the women of Derry joined together to show support for the Foyle Hospice with their annual walk/run charity event.

Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr from the SDLP who is the new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council. Picture Martin McKeown. 03.06.24

There was widespread concern later in the month when it emerged that only two large scale events would be held in Ebrington Square.

Derry and Strabane Council members deemed the revelation “deeply disappointing”.

St Joseph’s Boys School said a fond farewell to four of its fantastic teachers later in the month as Paul Kealey, Vice-Principal, Terry O’Brien. Head of Business Studies, Margaret Ross, Head of Music and Caroline Barnett, Head of Careers retired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile local MLA Mark H Durkan called out the state of the health care in Derry, describing it as worse than the current war zone in Beirut. The SDLP MLA at the time referred to how the expected life-span of a poorer man in Derry remains lower than the general life-expectancy, for both sexes, in countries such as Lebanon and Cuba.

Foyle Hospice Female run/walk 2024.

Towards the end of the month, folks lined the Quay in the tens of thousands for the Maritime Festival. The festival featured a programme of action packed activities, including a spectacular sound and light shows, food stalls, markets and, of course, a bar serving pints.