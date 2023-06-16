Derry judge says man suffers from 'the Johnson syndrome, it's all me, me, me'

His comments came in the case of James McCallion (31) of Hillcrest in Derry who admitted charges of assault, two threats to kill and a domestic abuse offence that occurred on December 9 last.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a woman screaming and on arrival they separated the pair and spoke to the woman.

The woman said that McCallion had been out drinking with another person and she had told him to stay with his mother as she didn't want an argument.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

He returned to the house and an argument started and when she went screaming to the door he pulled her away.

He accused her of contacting another person and threatened her if he found out anything was going on.

The woman said McCallion constantly put her down, calling her stupid and went through her phone.

At interview McCallion said he had said he would talk to the woman in the morning.

He said he stopped her screaming as he didn't want a scene.

He denied hitting her but admitted going through her phone to check messages to another person.

Defence counsel Fergal McCormick said his client 'held his hands up' to the offences.

Judge McElholm said that this defendant acted 'like a three-year-old toddler having a temper tantrum.'

