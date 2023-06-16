News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

Derry judge says man suffers from 'the Johnson syndrome, it's all me, me, me'

District Judge Barney McElholm has said at Derry Magistrate's Court that a man suffers from 'the Johnson syndrome it's all me, me, me'.
By Staff Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST

His comments came in the case of James McCallion (31) of Hillcrest in Derry who admitted charges of assault, two threats to kill and a domestic abuse offence that occurred on December 9 last.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a woman screaming and on arrival they separated the pair and spoke to the woman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The woman said that McCallion had been out drinking with another person and she had told him to stay with his mother as she didn't want an argument.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
Most Popular

He returned to the house and an argument started and when she went screaming to the door he pulled her away.

He accused her of contacting another person and threatened her if he found out anything was going on.

The woman said McCallion constantly put her down, calling her stupid and went through her phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At interview McCallion said he had said he would talk to the woman in the morning.

He said he stopped her screaming as he didn't want a scene.

He denied hitting her but admitted going through her phone to check messages to another person.

Defence counsel Fergal McCormick said his client 'held his hands up' to the offences.

Judge McElholm said that this defendant acted 'like a three-year-old toddler having a temper tantrum.'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He sentenced him to six months in prison suspended for two years.