Derry man (39) fined £500 in court for aiding and abetting a proscribed organisation

A man in his 30s has been fined in court for aiding and abetting a proscribed organisation.

William McDonnell, 39 from Derry was fined £500 on Monday at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court having been convicted of abetting under section 13 the Terrorism Act 2000.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that McDonnell was observed carrying placards with IRA written on them in April 2023. They added that Tins of green, white and orange paint were located during a search of his home address.

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “This sentence shows that there are consequences for actions and we will prosecute for behaviour like this.”