Thomas Doherty, whose address was given to the court but ordered to be kept private, appeared charged with one count of sexual communication with a child under 16 on June 5.

The court heard that police were approached by a so called vigilante group who used fake Facebook accounts as decoys.

They claimed they had created an account allegedly from a 13-year-old girl and that on May 9, Doherty allegedly made a friend request.

Court. (File picture)

Over the next period, it was claimed, Doherty was said to have sent 'numerous messages' and it was alleged to police that he was well aware he believed he was in contact with a 13-year-old girl.

The court heard that Doherty was alleged to have tried to make arrangements to meet the girl for sexual intercourse.

A police officer told the court that the defendant allegedly described 'explicitly' what he intended to do.

The court heard that police attended the defendant's address on June 7 and seized seven devices that had still to be examined.

At interview, he confirmed it was his Facebook account and mobile number but claimed he had 'no idea' why he sent a friend request.

He told police he had mental health issues and said he may have been 'drunk and off his head.'

He said he had no memory of the offences and said he had been drinking every day.

Bail was opposed due to what it was claimed was the risk to children, especially ones under 16 and the possibility of interference with the course of justice.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client had 'a very limited record' and nothing of this nature.

He said Doherty was 'deeply ashamed and remorseful' but added there was no risk to the 13-year-old as she didn't exist.

The solicitor said that the case would probably go to the Crown Court and there could be some delay in it.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that he wanted to see medical records for this man.

He said that there was 'a real danger' here as this man allegedly has done this at least once.