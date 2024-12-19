Derry man encourages all to get involved in the Foyle Hospice Christmas Swim

A Derry man who has taken part in the Foyle Hospice Christmas Day Swim for nearly 30 years, is encouraging others to do the same and make their Christmas count this year.

Ivan Dunlop has been an avid supporter of Foyle Hospice since its beginnings. This year Ivan said it will be even more meaningful, as he will be braving the waves in memory of his father, Jimmy, who died in November.

Ivan explained: “I have been taking part in the Christmas Day Swim with different people every year including my own family and friends who want to get involved. It makes you feel great afterwards and works up an appetite for your Christmas dinner, all while supporting a fantastic cause!

“You are even treated to a hot whiskey afterwards. It is tough being in the water, but after you have done it, the rewarding feeling you get is like no other."

He continued: “This year will be special because myself and my family will be doing it in memory of my father who passed away in Foyle Hospice.

“My father had prostate cancer and we tried to look after him as a family but it got to the point where we needed the hospice to help. The nurses made all the difference and took the Responsibility off us. They knew how to make him comfortable and he died very peacefully.

“My father was one of the steel fixers involved in building the Foyle Bridge. One of the running jokes was that he built it himself, he loved telling people that. He had a great life and we are very thankful to the hospice for everything they have done for him and our family.”

According to Ivan, the family has raised thousands throughout the years, as a result of getting involved in the Foyle Hospice Christmas Day Swim.

He continued: “We are looking forward to doing it again this year and hopefully it will be our biggest one yet. My advice for anyone who is apprehensive about taking part is, don’t knock it until you try it! You are doing it for the hospice and that thought alone should keep you going.”

Foyle Hospice Fundraiser, Noel McMonagle highlighted the importance of getting involved this year saying: “The Christmas Day Swim is one of the events on our hospice calendar that we look forward to every year. Because of the support from our community in signing up, we are able to raise vital funds and keep events such as this running. Therefore, it is so important that you continue to help the hospice.

“Come join us on Christmas Day, it is great craic and you are braving the waves for a good cause!”

The Foyle Hospice Christmas Day Swim will be taking place on Wednesday, December 25, 11am, at Ludden Beach, Buncrana. If you would like to sign up, please email [email protected] or call 02871 359 888.

If you would like to donate towards the Dunlop Family’s Christmas Day Swim, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/bdyrmcd2