Shay Lynn (18) of Francis Street in Derry appeared on a series of charges relating to the incident on August 31 last year.

He admitted two charges of assault on ambulance crew, assaulting a police officer and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard on Friday that an ambulance crew was called when Lynn was found unconscious.

Court.

The crew strapped the defendant to take him into the ambulance when he recovered consciousness and hit out, kicking the two crew members in the groin.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that his client was confused when he woke up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Barney McElholm said that this was not a case of someone lashing out but a case of a deliberate kick.