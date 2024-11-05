Derry man Paul Kiely to feature on Baz Ashmawy's The Money List on RTÉ

Derry native Paul Kiely, a retired bus driver, is to feature on RTE gameshow ‘The Money List with Baz Ashmawy’ this Sunday, November 10.

The popular gameshow continues this Saturday, November 9 at 8.25pm and also on Sunday, November 10 at 6.30pm, when viewers will get to watch Derry man Paul. Once again, two teams of complete strangers are challenged to fill in missing answers on a list. The more lists they complete, the more money they win. The lists can be about anything, from ‘Presidents of the USA’ to ‘Madonna Hit Singles’.

Who will go on to face new challengers Bryan from Leitrim and Patricia from Clare? Can perfect strangers become a winning partnership and bank the big bucks? Tune in to find out! The Money List presenter Baz Ashmawy commented: “I’m so excited that The Money List is back! The fact that it’s going to be on every Saturday and Sunday night really adds to the excitement, with up to €30,000 up for grabs each night. Once again this season, we have an amazing selection of contestants, lucky strangers from all around the country who have a chance to win some staggering sums of cash. It’s going to be brilliant!” The first team to win two lists gets to play for €15,000. Every correct answer on the list is a step up the money ladder to that top cash prize. As the champions progress, they can bank their money or keep going, but one wrong answer will lose them everything. As the winning team progresses on The Money List, if they keep on winning, they can keep on earning until another team of contestants knocks them out.