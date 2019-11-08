Derry man’s ‘forgotten’ best man’s speech goes viral

A best man’s speech made at a local wedding has been viewed over 200,000 times.

The speech by Peter McBay at his brother Sean’s wedding was shared on social media by ‘Meanwhile in Ireland’ and has gone viral.

Peter made a video in which he ‘forgot’ his speech and ran all the way back to Derry from the wedding venue in Ballyliffin, via Farren’s Bar for a quick pint of the Black stuff, to collect it.

The long distance run, which was undoubtedly no problem for the 11 time marathon runner, included pit stops for a pink and white in Buncrana and at the city’s iconic Free Derry Corner.

Peter also included references to Harry Potter, a favourite of the bride Nicole, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which the groom Sean was ‘obsessed’ with as a child, in the video.

“I hadn’t told anyone else about it so it was a surprise for Sean and Nicole and they loved it. After the wedding I put it on YouTube and then a friend shared it with Meanwhile in Ireland.”

Peter was informed some time later that the video was eligible for monetisation and he decided that any money he raised he would donate to the Foyle Hospice. He is also running the 2020 London marathon for the Hospice.

Peter said he was ‘so surprised’ that the video went viral and has been viewed so many times.

“I expected it to be viewed a couple of thousand times by friends and family. I never expected this.”

To view the speech video visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qhcGwXVncc&feature=youtu.be and to donate to Peter’s 2020 London marathon effort visit https://www.justgiving.com/Peter-McBay