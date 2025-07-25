Derry man Seamus Kennedy's memoir chronicling emigration to London in the 80s soars up book charts

Seamus pictured in front of his great-grandfather's portrait with the book 'Grace Will Lead Me Home.'

When Seamus Kennedy published his memoir on June 18 he hoped it would do very well.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titled ‘Grace Will Lead Me Home,’ it did much, much more than that.

The self-published book, written from Seamus’ own diaries, not only climbed into the Amazon Top 100 within days, it has reached number one in the ‘Biographies and Memoirs’ section, was top in ‘Hot New Releases’ and over a month later, still sits near the top of the charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a delightful and emotional journey for Seamus, who runs Abbey B&B in Derry with his wife and ‘beautiful Derry girl,’ Helen.

Seamus with Eamonn Karran.

Hailing from Inver in Donegal, Seamus moved to the city after meeting Helen, while living in London.

‘Grace Will Lead Me Home,’ chronicles his journey from Donegal to London in the 1980s when Ireland was crippled with high unemployment, mass emigration and political violence.

It’s bio reads: “It paints a vivid picture of the struggles faced as an emigrant – beginning with the search for employment and accommodation. Interwoven are moments of love and loss, capturing the author’s quest for stability and purpose, the inevitable derailments from this path and the redemptive return to it. The narrative culminates with love and a return to home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book, Seamus tells the Journal, is many things – tragic and heartfelt, poetic and nostalgic – but it is also ‘filled with humour,’ as Seamus recalls a ‘wonderful time’ in his life.

Like many, Seamus, who was one of 13 children belonging to his adored parents, Jim and Eileen, left Donegal at the age of 20 for the bright lights of London.

He worked in Hammersmith, in a bar that he was fired from on his 21st birthday.

"I had finished for the night and had my till done up, out the back. A Donegal man came up and asked for a pint and I gave it to him. I put the money in the till, but we had been told not to do it and I shouldn’t have. So, I got fired. It was my own fault!”

Despite this setback, he has great memories of London and the people he met there, many of whom he is still friends with today.

Life in Donegal, as a young man, was filled in ‘music and sport.’ His father was a famous bagpiper and that love of music remains with Seamus today, though pipe bands, drumming and more.

"There are lots of stories in the book about life in Donegal, and funny ones too. At 19 I went to live with an elderly woman in a wee thatched cottage for a year and a half. There was just a dog, a radio and evenings spent playing ‘Ludo.’ It wasn’t really where you wanted to be at 19!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was the first of the family to go. I wanted to get out – I was always a bit of a rebel. I’m left-handed and had to sit with all the left handers in school. They tried to get me to write with my right hand but my father told them that I’d write with the hand God gave me.

"I left school at 15. I think I got a D in English, a C in woodwork and a C in Art and failed everything else. I wasn’t meant to write a book. I always wanted to write 100,000 words with my left hand, as a ‘two-fingers’ up to the Irish education system. They ruined that experience for many of us. I turned it into Grace Will Lead Me Home, building the song around Amazing Grace, which also had Donegal connections.”

Seamus always ‘had an interest in geneology and history’ and it was his great-grand father who inspired him to write.

Brian Ó Cianaigh was a prominent Irish language teacher, poet, actor, singer and campaigner in the late 19th and early 20th century. Seamus, who also uses his surname in Irish – Ó Cinnéide -started looking into the life of his grandfather, who died in 1943, and found a wealth of writings and lessons he completed in his lifetime, including ten years worth of Irish language lessons in the Derry Journal. Seamus’ research led him to write a book titled ‘Brian Ó Cianaigh: Ceannródaí Ildánach Gaeilge as Ard An Rátha’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Grace Will Lead Me Home’ is his third book and books four and five are coming hot on its heels.

For Seamus, its success is particularly sweet, as it is self-published and chronicles a time he describes as ‘the most brilliant’ in his life.

"It was a different type of emigration to what had been before. We could come home anytime we wanted. Anyone who went there said they had never experienced a time like it. Every night was a party and I made so many wonderful friends, who I’m still friends with now.”

The stories are also ‘about strong women’ he met, including of Agnes, the wife of one of his best friends, Brendan, who was sadly lost at sea off Donegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memoir with his wedding day, when his brother played ‘Amazing Grace’ as Helen walked down the aisle.

Seamus calls the books’ success his ‘nine day miracle’.

Seamus holds deep admiration for St Columba and recently commissioned a mural of St Columba that was erected close to the B&B.

He told how, on a day of celebration of the mural on June 9, he gave the manuscript of ‘Grace Will Lead Me Home’ to his guest, Dana Rosemary Scallon. Nine days later, on June 18, it was uploaded and published and nine days after that, on June 27, it was number one.

"I call it my nine-day miracle. It did all that without any marketing. I’m delighted and emotional and just over the moon.”

Seamus is ‘over the moon’ with the success of the book and the response and support he has received.

He pays tribute to Colin Harper, who proof read the book and ‘told me there was something really special about it’ and Nolan Boyd, who did type setting and book design.

Seamus also paid tribute to his ‘wonderful’ parents and parents-in-law Don and Vera Anderson, who always have and still do, give him so much support, alongside the rest of his family and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seamus is hosting a day of celebration of the book on August 8 at St Columba mural at Colmcille Court and everyone from right across the community is welcome. It begins at 12 noon and there will be music and song, including renditions of ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘Home to Donegal’.

Proceeds of any book sold on the day will go to ‘Road Victim Support, Derry and Donegal,’ in memory of young Derry man Noah Karran, who passed in a road traffic collision in September last year.

Seamus is good friends with Noah’s father, musician Eamonn Karran and a minutes’ silence will also be held on the day in remembrance of Noah and all who have lost their lives on the roads.

The event will also have an added poignancy as Seamus’ good friend and former Celtic goalkeeper John Fallon, who was due to attend the event, sadly passed away in recent days.

The event is called "Wee Boat Day" in Noah’s memory.

You can purchase a book at the event on the day.

You can also do so on Amazon.