Derry man up against Cillian Murphy and Paul Mescal for best lead actor award

Derry man JJ Ó Dochartaigh from hip-hop trio Kneecap was nominated for best lead actor at the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards.

JJ Ó Dochartaigh was nominated for his performance in the Kneecap movie released last year to critical acclaim.

The Kneecap movie has already seen a number of awards at other film award ceremonies, for example, the movie won seven awards at the British Independent Film Awards, including Best Film.

These wins build on the film’s earlier sweep in the craft categories, where it secured BIFA honours last month for Best Casting, Best Editing, Best Original Music, and Best Music Supervision.

Kneecap has now been nominated for several awards at the IFTA awards including lead actor. All three members of Kneecap have been nominated for Lead Actor in a film, pitting the hip-hop trio not just against each other but they must also beat Cillian Murphy for his performance in the Irish film ‘Small Things Like These,’ which depicts the secrets of the Magdelene Laundries and how people at the times reacted.

JJ Ó Dochartaigh will also compete against Paul Mescal for his performance in the Hollywood blockbuster Gladiator II, which was the cinema-packing sequel to the beloved Gladiator starring Russel Crowe.

At the IFTA awards, Kneecap is also nominated for Best Film, Best Script, Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Sound, and Best Hair and Makeup.

Synopsis of the Kneecap film reads: “Set in West Belfast in 2019 when fate brings Belfast schoolteacher JJ into the orbit of Naoise and Liam Óg, the needle drops on a hip hop act like no other. Rapping in their native Irish language, the trio create their own genre of Irish punk rap, melding the Irish and English language with electrifying energy.

“Their writing and performance reimagine what rap can be as a creative and cultural force, rooted in community. Kneecap ultimately become the unlikely figureheads of a Civil Rights movement to save their mother tongue, upending preconceptions about language and place and spearheading a cultural revival and interest from their legions of young followers.”

The film is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.