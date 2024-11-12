Derry man who had a cardiac arrest at Belfast Marathon says defibrillator saved his life

A man from Eglinton who miraculously survived a cardiac arrest at this year’s Belfast Marathon is backing a new British Heart Foundation campaign to dramatically increase the number of life-saving defibrillator registrations throughout Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading heart charity is calling on communities to help create a lifesaving map of 100,000 UK-wide defibrillator registrations, ensuring more lives can be saved in emergencies.

The Circuit is the national defibrillator network which maps defibrillators across the UK so that ambulance services can direct bystanders to the nearest registered defibrillator if they see somebody having a cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Deery, an experienced long-distance runner, was a fit and healthy 63-year-old when he took on the Belfast Marathon challenge last May.

john Deery from Eglinton survived a cardiac arrest at this year’s Belfast Marathon.

But after collapsing at the halfway point around Finaghy crossroads, Mr Deery credits the use of a defibrillator for saving his life.

Mr Deery says: “I’m supporting the British Heart Foundation’s campaign to get as many defibrillators registered on The Circuit as possible as I know that could be the difference of someone surviving a cardiac arrest.”

There are over 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tragically, less than one in ten people survive. This is partly because public access defibrillators are used in less than 10 per cent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

John Deery (centre) from Eglinton survived a cardiac arrest at this year’s Belfast Marathon thanks to a life-saving defibrillator and CPR performed by Peter O’Hare (right holding the defib). John and Peter are pictured alongside Head of British Heart Foundation NI’s Fearghal McKinney and are backing the leading heart charity’s campaign to help create a lifesaving map of 100,000 UK-wide defibrillator registrations, ensuring more lives can be saved in emergencies. The Circuit is the national defibrillator network which maps defibrillators across the UK so that ambulance services can direct bystanders to the nearest registered defibrillator if they see somebody having a cardiac arrest.

Performing quick CPR and defibrillation in the event of a cardiac arrest can be the difference between life and death. The BHF has registered over 98,000 defibrillators on The Circuit, with over 3,500 registered in Northern Ireland, but there are many more out there that remain unregistered.

Every minute without CPR and defibrillation after a cardiac arrest can reduce the chance of survival by up to 10 per cent. Early CPR and defibrillation is vital to give someone the best chance of survival.

John’s story

John Deery is a retired business banking manager who has coached Gaelic games at Bredagh Gaelic Athletic Club for over 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 63-year-old, who is originally from Eglinton and now lives in South Belfast, always had an interest in sport but it wasn’t until he was nearing his 50th birthday that he started running.

John said: “I was turning 50 in December 2010 and a good friend of mine who was a runner decided to coach me. I did my first 5k race in June before my 50th birthday and that gave me the running bug and I then did the Belfast half marathon in September 2015.

“Our half marathon is the best, it’s such a great event and there is so much support.”

John continued to progress with his running challenges, completing the Belfast Marathon in May 2019, again in 2022 and the Dublin Marathon in October 2023.

At the start of 2024, John felt at his peak fitness and had no idea anything could be wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John said: “I did two marathons last year, Berlin in September 2023 and Dublin in October. I was very fit and didn’t realise that one of my coronary arteries was partially blocked. On 14th April 2024 I completed the Madrid half marathon and Ballyliffin 10-mile race at Easter. I was doing six or seven events a year.”

Belfast Marathon

Looking back, John now realises he may have a had a warning sign when completing a 5k training run in the week approaching the Belfast Marathon.

John said: “The week before the Belfast marathon, I went to Montalto Estate with some of my running friends to do a 5k, a beautiful run. The second time around the circuit I felt out of breath, enough that I had to walk a little which was strange considering I was so fit and looking back, it was a sign. I put it down to having slight asthma and having been tired from completing the Madrid half marathon weeks before.”

However John was feeling fit and ready on marathon day on Bank Holiday Monday in early May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John said: “I was running on the day with 12 friends, some of us were running the full marathon and some relays. I intended to run to around 17 miles as I was using it as training for the Dublin marathon, for the third time. It was going to be my swansong for the big events.

“We were at the start line at Stormont and I felt great. There was so much buzz about the place.”

John’s last memory of that fateful day was turning onto the Upper Newtownards Road, just 500 metres after the start of the race. However he now knows that it wasn’t until the halfway mark of 13 miles that he had a cardiac arrest.

John continued: “I was running through Ormeau Park at around seven or eight miles and spoke to some of the girls from my gaelic club who were fundraising. They have me on video but I don’t remember any of that. A good friend of mine took pictures of me minutes before I collapsed but again I don’t remember a thing.”

It was at Finaghy crossroads, the halfway point of the Belfast marathon which crosses from South to West Belfast that John collapsed.

John said: “Four people have given me excellent first-hand accounts. Husband and wife Paul and Regina McKeown, good friends of my wife Janet and I. Paul was standing at Finaghy crossroads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The third person is a sister in the cardiac ward in the Royal Victora Hospital who was watching her niece and the fourth is Peter O’Hare who was there with his wife and two children and lived nearby.”

John talks about these people as his ‘angels’, who were in the right place at the right time to get him emergency attention, perform CPR and most importantly access and use a defibrillator which ultimately restarted John’s heart and brought him back to life.

Peter’s story

Peter O’Hare wasn’t meant to be watching the Belfast marathon that day. He should have been taking part in it with his friends. However an injury during training and then instincts on the morning that he didn’t feel quite ready for it, may be the best decision he ever made.

The 44-year-old from South Belfast happens to work at Stryker and oversees their defibrillator portfolio.

Peter said: “I had a few friends who were taking part in the marathon so I said to my wife and two young girls to walk to the crossroads to watch it. Being young, the girls didn’t want to walk too far so I decided to drive down.

“Luckily enough I got a spot at the corner of the crossroads. I always keep a defib in the boot of my car and at around 11am we walked over to the barriers.

Almost immediately my wife said someone had collapsed nearby and suggested I have a look to see if they’re okay.

"I could see there were a few people attending the runner and had put them in the recovery position, with the fair assumption at that stage that he had collapsed due to dehydration.

“I went over to see if I could help, however as soon as I stood up and looked at John I could see he was agonal - agonal breathing is associated with a cardiac arrest. I immediately shouted for someone to start CPR and I raced to get the defibrillator I keep in the car.

“A lady who was watching the marathon who happened to be a cardiac nurse had started CPR, so I turned the defibrillator on and some people helped with pulling up John’s shirt so I could get the defibrillator attached to his chest. I told everyone to stand back while the defib shocked him.”

At this stage Peter took over from the nurse on CPR as it was connected to the defibrillator, and this is where his CPR and defibrillation training since working at Stryker ‘kicked in’.

Defibrillator

Peter explained: “We have a wonderful technology within our defibrillator called CPR Advisor and it gives you real-time CPR feedback on the quality of CPR. When I was performing CPR it immediately said ‘good compressions’ and this was like having someone standing over your shoulder in a super stressful situation saying keep doing what you’re doing.”

Peter continued with CPR alongside the defibrillator which was analysing the data from John’s heart to see if it was in a shockable rhythm.

“After two minutes, the defibrillator again advised no shock but at this time I could see some movement in his belly, he was breathing but totally unconscious. So I kept with the CPR again and then I could hear the ambulances coming. The paramedics got out their defib monitor and once they were set up, they said I could stop CPR and they took over.”

Peter at that stage could see on the defibrillator monitor that John had a heartbeat and was breathing so felt comforted that he had done everything he could. The ambulance team then stabilised John and took him to the Royal Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

Peter added: “On reflection, there was no more than three or four minutes from when John arrested to him receiving the shock.

“I’ve worked in this business for 12 years and I never thought I would have had to do CPR on someone, nevermind witness a cardiac arrest or have my own defibrillator to use it on someone.

“It is a really terrifying experience when someone’s life is at threat and they are in need of urgent medical assistance but I’m so thankful I was able to take immediate action and it shows the importance of having defibrillators in the community.”

The Circuit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter continued: “The Circuit is so important as it promotes where defibrillators are in the community so emergency dispatchers can direct people to where the nearest one is.

“When you have a cardiac arrest, time is everything, for every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation your chance of survival decreases by 10%.”

John added: “My angels were all aligned that day – from the wonderful cardiac nurse who started CPR, Peter who continued with it and had the defibrillator which saved my life, the police officer who immediately got medical help and protection around me and all the other people who helped that day. My friends Paul and Regina who rang my wife Janet. The paramedics and the hospital staff. It’s miraculous what happened, I feel that the marathon actually saved my life with all of those people there with such expertise”.

Following his cardiac arrest, John was put into an induced coma for three days at the Royal Victoria Hospital and then had a stent put into his left artery which had been partially blocked.

John completed a number of months of cardiac rehabilitation and has been keeping himself fit with walking. He naturally feels very thankful for all of the tremendous support he and his family received, both on the day from ‘strangers’ who have now become ‘friends’ and from the South Belfast community.

He said: “Family and friends and all of those I know in the community have been traumatised by the event, as they said if this can happen to me it could happen to anyone.

“The positive is that a lot more defibrillators have since been registered on The Circuit because of what happened to me and many people I know have learnt CPR on the back of it.

“I’m supporting the British Heart Foundation’s campaign to get as many defibrillators registered on The Circuit as possible as I know that could be the difference of someone surviving a cardiac arrest.”

Fearghal McKinney, head of BHF NI added: “John and Peter’s story is truly incredible.

"When someone has a cardiac arrest, every second counts – early access to a defibrillator is vital to give someone the best chance of survival.

“The quick intervention of Peter and the team of marathon bystanders who helped John on that day is remarkable.

“I’m delighted to say that many defibrillators in Northern Ireland were registered onto The Circuit as a direct result of this but there are many more out there that remain unregistered.”

He added: “I would urge anyone who has a defibrillator, whether in a public place, community or business but hasn’t yet registered it to please do so and help us create a lifesaving map of 100,000 defibrillator registrations, ensuring more lives are saved in emergencies.” To register your defibrillator on The Circuit and for more information visit www.thecircuit.uk