Derry man's drug problem became worse due to 'life changing injuries' in punishment shooting, court told

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard how a man who had a drug problem became worse after he suffered 'significant and life changing injuries' in a so called punishment shooting.

Harry Boyle (33) of Claremont House in Derry appeared charged with possession of drugs on June 5 three days after he was released on bail by the High Court.

A police officer told the court that police attended an address and Boyle was present.

Police said they noticed that there was a strong smell of cannabis and a search at the scene allegedly uncovered a small amount of the drug on the defendant.

After he was arrested a subsequent strip search was authorised. During the search 22 tablets were allegedly found secreted on his person, the court sitting on Friday was told.

The officer said that Boyle had only been released on High Court bail on June 3 and had 'a very significant record', and had breached bail on 26 occasions.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that following the shooting, Boyle had been on 'very severe morphine based pain killers'. But, he said, his client was now determined to turn his life around.

District Judge Barney McElholm said Boyle had been released only days before this offending.

He said that the defendant offended within days and added that 'the signs are not promising'.

The judge said that he would release Boyle with a final warning and also with a new condition that he report to police on a daily basis.