Derry Mayor congratulates Dancing with the Stars sensation Damian McGinty
The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy recently welcomed local Dancing with the Stars finalist Damian McGinty to the Mayor’s Parlour for a special reception in acknowledgement of his fantastic achievement.
Damian and his wife Anna-Claire, mum and dad Joanne and Damian senior, joined the Mayor in the Guildhall to reflect on the Derry singer and actor’s whirlwind success in the Irish series, where he beat off fierce competition including Co Derry singer Brooke Scullion, to make it through to the Glitterball Final.
Mayor Duffy said: “It was such a pleasure to welcome Damian and his wife Anna-Claire and family to the Parlour today. I felt like a proud Derry mammy welcoming him back to Derry where he first honed his talents for performing.
“Damian is always a great ambassador for our City and District, and he was absolutely fantastic on the dance floor throughout the series. He has done us all proud once again!”