Derry Mayor congratulates Dancing with the Stars sensation Damian McGinty

Damian and his wife Anna-Claire, mum and dad Joanne and Damian senior, joined the Mayor in the Guildhall to reflect on the Derry singer and actor’s whirlwind success in the Irish series, where he beat off fierce competition including Co Derry singer Brooke Scullion, to make it through to the Glitterball Final.

Mayor Duffy said: “It was such a pleasure to welcome Damian and his wife Anna-Claire and family to the Parlour today. I felt like a proud Derry mammy welcoming him back to Derry where he first honed his talents for performing.

“Damian is always a great ambassador for our City and District, and he was absolutely fantastic on the dance floor throughout the series. He has done us all proud once again!”

DAMIEN McGINTY HONOURED. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured making a special presentation to Damian McGinty in recognition of his recent success of getting to the finals of RTE’s Dancing With The Stars. Included are his wife, parents, siblings and family circle. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

"I was delighted to extend congratulations on behalf of everyone and I look forward to seeing him back on our screens very soon.”

Dancing With The Stars finalist, Derryman Damian McGinty pictured receiving his award from the Mayor, Sandra Duffy. On right is Damian’s wife Anna Claire.

