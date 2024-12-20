Derry Mayor delighted to launch Feel the Beat An Afro-Inspired Bank Holiday Celebration

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr is set to welcome a night of cultural unity through her celebration of Afrobeat in St Columb’s Hall.

St Columb’s hall is set to host a special fundraiser with what is described as the incredible sounds of Afrobeat, expected for spring next year.

A council spokesperson said that the event will feature top DJs Renzo Rose, DJ Rob and DJ Lui who will play a mix of Afrobeats, amapiano, dancehall, hip-hop, R’n’B and commercial music guaranteed to have you on the dancefloor all night long. There will also be a special appearance from Ritchie Remo and New Gates Culture Now Programme which will see the blending of Afrobeat, Irish Trad, and Ulster Scots sounds in a celebration of cultural unity.

Revealing her plans for Feel the Beat, which will take place on 25 May 2025, Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr said: “I am so excited to bring this night of Afrobeats to St Columb’s Hall. I would encourage everyone to come along and enjoy a night of incredible energy and top tunes. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never been to an Afrobeats event before, if you love music you’ll love this night.”

The event is planned as a fundraiser for the Bud Club, the charity the Mayor has chosen to support during her year in office. BUD is an inclusive provision for young people with disabilities and specific/complex needs.

Tickets are now on sale and the Mayor is encouraging people to get theirs early to avoid disappointment. She explained: “I am delighted to have the tickets on sale just in time for Christmas as I think they would make the perfect present for anyone who loves energetic music and would enjoy a night full of friendship and positivity. And remember, by buying a ticket you will also be supporting the awesome Bud Club and all the work that they do. This is all possible because of the sponsorship support given by the Garvan O’Doherty group.

“So get your tickets now and get ready to dance like you have never danced before at Feel the Beat in St Columb’s Hall. I can’t wait to see you all on the dancefloor.”

Tickets for the Feel the Beat: An Afro-Inspired Bank Holiday Celebration are now on sale and can be purchased at https://AfroBeatCelebration.eventbrite.co.uk