Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue

A variety of types of support are available to parents through the benefits system, government support schemes and tax relief. The call follows a motion passed by Elected Members of Council recognising the significant financial burden placed on parents by the costs of childcare and their concern that many parents are paying more than their mortgage every month for these costs.

“Registered childcare is vital in supporting children and enabling parents to get into and stay in work,” said Mayor Logue. “However the cost can be a significant expense for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most working families are entitled to financial support towards their childcare costs, including those on higher incomes. Many families are not availing of this assistance – because they are unaware of it or believe they are not entitled to it. We are raising awareness of the Family Support NI website, which is the online public register of childcare providers, as required by law. You must use registered childcare to avail of government support towards your childcare costs.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employers For Childcare are an organisation who provide free advice and guidance about getting the best financial support towards childcare.

As part of the awareness raising campaign Council is working with Family Support NI and Employers for Childcare to deliver an online information session on 12th October 7-8pm to help families understand the process to accessing financial assistance.

Bookings can be made through Eventbrite on Councils social media platform.

Council’s social media pages are sharing useful information for working parents about various types of financial assistance towards childcare costs.