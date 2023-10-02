News you can trust since 1772

Derry Mayor highlights childcare options for local families

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, has urged local families and households to ensure they are aware of all the financial assistance available to them for childcare.
By Staff Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:48 BST
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue
A variety of types of support are available to parents through the benefits system, government support schemes and tax relief. The call follows a motion passed by Elected Members of Council recognising the significant financial burden placed on parents by the costs of childcare and their concern that many parents are paying more than their mortgage every month for these costs.

“Registered childcare is vital in supporting children and enabling parents to get into and stay in work,” said Mayor Logue. “However the cost can be a significant expense for families.

“Most working families are entitled to financial support towards their childcare costs, including those on higher incomes. Many families are not availing of this assistance – because they are unaware of it or believe they are not entitled to it. We are raising awareness of the Family Support NI website, which is the online public register of childcare providers, as required by law. You must use registered childcare to avail of government support towards your childcare costs.”

Employers For Childcare are an organisation who provide free advice and guidance about getting the best financial support towards childcare.

As part of the awareness raising campaign Council is working with Family Support NI and Employers for Childcare to deliver an online information session on 12th October 7-8pm to help families understand the process to accessing financial assistance.

Bookings can be made through Eventbrite on Councils social media platform.

Council’s social media pages are sharing useful information for working parents about various types of financial assistance towards childcare costs.

For more information, visit www.derrystrabane.com/helpwithchildcare.

