Derry Mayor hosts an inclusive birthday party for neurodivergent children and young people

Reflecting on the day, Mayor Barr said: “I wanted to hold this party for all the children and young people who may have been excluded from parties in the past because of their additional needs. And what a party we had!

“It was lovely to see so many young people coming together to have fun at Foyle Arena, we played games, enjoyed some incredible live music, had some cake and party food, and spent time on the bouncy castle and climbing wall. There was an amazing atmosphere in the room and the smiles on the faces of all the young people was a delight to see. Everyone deserves to get invited to the party and I hope everyone who came along enjoyed the day.”