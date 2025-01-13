Derry Mayor hosts an inclusive birthday party for neurodivergent children and young people

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 13th Jan 2025, 14:19 GMT
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr held her Inclusive Birthday Party at Foyle Arena on Sunday.

Mayor Barr planned the event to allow neurodivergent children and young people the opportunity to participate in a birthday party in a safe and supportive environment.

Reflecting on the day, Mayor Barr said: “I wanted to hold this party for all the children and young people who may have been excluded from parties in the past because of their additional needs. And what a party we had!

“It was lovely to see so many young people coming together to have fun at Foyle Arena, we played games, enjoyed some incredible live music, had some cake and party food, and spent time on the bouncy castle and climbing wall. There was an amazing atmosphere in the room and the smiles on the faces of all the young people was a delight to see. Everyone deserves to get invited to the party and I hope everyone who came along enjoyed the day.”

The Mayor’s Inclusive Birthday Party was held in partnership with BUD Club and the NOW Group.

Photos by Martin McKeown.

Hamish and Kevin Stewart The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted an Inclusive Birthday Party in the Foyle arena where children and young people from the ages of four to eighteen enjoyed a range of activities in association with the Mayoral Charity, BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.01.24

1. Hamish and Kevin Stewart The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted an Inclusive Birthday Party in the Foyle arena where children and young people from the ages of four to eighteen enjoyed a range of activities in association with the Mayoral Charity, BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.01.24

Hamish and Kevin Stewart The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted an Inclusive Birthday Party in the Foyle arena where children and young people from the ages of four to eighteen enjoyed a range of activities in association with the Mayoral Charity, BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.01.24 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
Charlie and Christopher Curran The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted an Inclusive Birthday Party in the Foyle arena where children and young people from the ages of four to eighteen enjoyed a range of activities in association with the Mayoral Charity, BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.01.24

2. Charlie and Christopher Curran The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted an Inclusive Birthday Party in the Foyle arena where children and young people from the ages of four to eighteen enjoyed a range of activities in association with the Mayoral Charity, BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.01.24

Charlie and Christopher Curran The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted an Inclusive Birthday Party in the Foyle arena where children and young people from the ages of four to eighteen enjoyed a range of activities in association with the Mayoral Charity, BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.01.24 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
Liam, Carron with ytheir children, Oisin, Fiadh and Aoife. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted an Inclusive Birthday Party in the Foyle arena where children and young people from the ages of four to eighteen enjoyed a range of activities in association with the Mayoral Charity, BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.01.24

3. Liam, Carron with ytheir children, Oisin, Fiadh and Aoife. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted an Inclusive Birthday Party in the Foyle arena where children and young people from the ages of four to eighteen enjoyed a range of activities in association with the Mayoral Charity, BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.01.24

Liam, Carron with ytheir children, Oisin, Fiadh and Aoife. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted an Inclusive Birthday Party in the Foyle arena where children and young people from the ages of four to eighteen enjoyed a range of activities in association with the Mayoral Charity, BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.01.24 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
Rachit, Cora and Kelly-Ann The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted an Inclusive Birthday Party in the Foyle arena where children and young people from the ages of four to eighteen enjoyed a range of activities in association with the Mayoral Charity, BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.01.24

4. Rachit, Cora and Kelly-Ann The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted an Inclusive Birthday Party in the Foyle arena where children and young people from the ages of four to eighteen enjoyed a range of activities in association with the Mayoral Charity, BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.01.24

Rachit, Cora and Kelly-Ann The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted an Inclusive Birthday Party in the Foyle arena where children and young people from the ages of four to eighteen enjoyed a range of activities in association with the Mayoral Charity, BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.01.24 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MayorDerryStrabane District CouncilDerry City
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice