Derry Mayor hosts an inclusive birthday party for neurodivergent children and young people

Mayor Barr planned the event to allow neurodivergent children and young people the opportunity to participate in a birthday party in a safe and supportive environment.
Reflecting on the day, Mayor Barr said: “I wanted to hold this party for all the children and young people who may have been excluded from parties in the past because of their additional needs. And what a party we had!
“It was lovely to see so many young people coming together to have fun at Foyle Arena, we played games, enjoyed some incredible live music, had some cake and party food, and spent time on the bouncy castle and climbing wall. There was an amazing atmosphere in the room and the smiles on the faces of all the young people was a delight to see. Everyone deserves to get invited to the party and I hope everyone who came along enjoyed the day.”
The Mayor’s Inclusive Birthday Party was held in partnership with BUD Club and the NOW Group.
Photos by Martin McKeown.
1. Hamish and Kevin Stewart
The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr hosted an Inclusive Birthday Party in the Foyle arena where children and young people from the ages of four to eighteen enjoyed a range of activities in association with the Mayoral Charity, BUD Club. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.01.24
Hamish and Kevin Stewart
Hamish and Kevin Stewart
2. Charlie and Christopher Curran
Charlie and Christopher Curran
Charlie and Christopher Curran
Charlie and Christopher Curran
3. Liam, Carron with ytheir children, Oisin, Fiadh and Aoife.
Liam, Carron with ytheir children, Oisin, Fiadh and Aoife.
Liam, Carron with ytheir children, Oisin, Fiadh and Aoife.
Liam, Carron with ytheir children, Oisin, Fiadh and Aoife.
4. Rachit, Cora and Kelly-Ann
Rachit, Cora and Kelly-Ann
Rachit, Cora and Kelly-Ann
Rachit, Cora and Kelly-Ann
