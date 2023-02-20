News you can trust since 1772
OUTLAWS BIKERS HONOURED. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy making a presentation to Kevin Kelly and The Outlaws Motorcycle Club at the Guildhall on Friday night in recognition of the clubâ€™s charity work in the city and district.:.

Derry Mayor hosts reception for Outlaws Motorcycle Club

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted a reception for the Outlaws Motorcycle Club in the Guildhall.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
1 hour ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 12:58pm

The reception was held to on Friday night in recognition of the club’s charity work in the city and district.

.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

2. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy addressing members of The Outlaws Motorcycle Club at the Guildhall during a reception in their honour on Friday night.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo: Jim McCafferty

4. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy addressing members of The Outlaws Motorcycle Club at the Guildhall during a reception in their honour on Friday night.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

