Derry Mayor invites young people to free social event in the Guildhall

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Barr, has issued an open invitation to young people across the Council area to join her for a Christmas themed youth social event at the Guildhall, on November 28.

This Christmas event is the second in a series of ‘Our Guildhall Our Space’ events hosted by the Mayor to reach out to young people and encourage them to enjoy a social night with friends whilst enjoying live music, DJs, food, and craic.

Last month the Mayor hosted her first event, which the council said was a “great success” with over 260 young people of all ages and from the city and district enjoying each other’s company and the live entertainment.

The Christmas themed event is one of five social events scheduled to take place during the Mayor’s term in office.

Young James Wallace gets a 'selfie' with the Mayor at Friday night's youth event in the Guildhall.

Hoping to encourage young people to get involved, the Mayor said she really wanted to reach out to each young person and open the doors of the Guildhall to them so they can meet new friends, enjoy live music and have a chat about the things that are important to them.

“I want to engage with the young people of our Council area and make them feel that the Guildhall is a welcoming space for them to come visit and enjoy with their friends,” she said.

Youth organisations and community groups have been involved in helping to coordinate the event and those interested in attending must register in advance to identify any dietary issues, provide consent and contact details.

Admission to the Our Guildhall, Our Space is free and young people can register online on a first come, first served basis.

'OUR GUILDHALL OUR SPACE' . . . .The Mayor, Lillian Seenoi-Barr pictured with the 12-15 year-old age group at Friday night's 'Our Guildhall Our Space' Mayor's Youth Hub For All event. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The council said the event will feature live music from local DJs, who will be chosen by young people, a hot food buffet will be provided to all attendees considering all dietary requirements. Transport will be available, where required, for people living in Strabane and the rural areas of Derg, Sperrin and Faughan.

The Christmas event will run from 6.00 pm to 8.00pm for those aged between 12 and 15 – with registration at 5.30pm - while 16–20-year-olds are invited to register at 8.15pm ahead of their event, which runs from 8.30 and 10.30pm via the Council’s website.

To register and submit your consent form - click on the following link and scroll down to the Registration Form on the Menu - www.derrystrabane.com/mayorshub or contact the Mayor's office directly.